Blurton Takes Rebel Sprints Back to Back

2018 United Rebel Sprint Rewind

Oberlin, Kansas – November 5, 2018 – The dirt has settled on the 2018 race season for the United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci sprinters and for the second year-in-a-row it was Quinter, Kansas driver Zach Blurton picking up the season championship.

The thirteenth-consecutive season for the “Rebels” kicked off on over the Memorial Day weekend with Taylor Velasquez of Turpin , Oklahoma taking home the May 26 season opener at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City , Kansas . From there the tour headed to their one and only appearance of the season at 81 Speedway in Park City for the tracks second annual “Sprint Car Maynia” which saw former tour champion Jason Martin of Lincoln , Nebraska picking up his only victory of the season.

Next up was the Dodge City Raceway Park 305 Nationals for a mid-June event. Thirty-six drivers took part in the two-night event with Steven Richardson taking home the Friday night opener before Jake Martens of Fairview, Oklahoma being crowned DCRP 305 Nationals champion.

June 23 wrapped up the month of June for the tour and a trip to El Paso County Speedway in Calhan , Colorado for their only appearance of the season. On this night it was Blurton picking up the victory and becoming the first repeat feature winner of the season after four events.

The famed Belleville High Banks Speedway in Belleville , Kansas was on the schedule for a special Tuesday night event and a tune-up for the inaugural 305 Nationals. Veteran J.D. Johnson of Goddard crossed the finish line before a field of twenty-two sprinters.

Later that week, on Friday and Saturday night, July 7-8, it was off to the state of Nebraska for a pair of events atop two different venues. The weekend kicked off at Lincoln County Speedway in North Platte where Tyler Knight picked up his only feature victory of the season. Then on Saturday night, Dawson County Speedway in Lexington hosted their only series event of the season with Blurton picking up his third series victory of the season.

The annual two-day “Wheatshocker Nationals” was the setting on Saturday and Sunday night, July 14-15, at RPM Speedway in Hays, Kansas and it was Jake Bubak reaching victory lane for the first time with the series this season. Sunday night would see Martens take the “Wheatshocker Nationals” title back to the “Okie” state along with a $2000 paycheck.

The biggest three-race weekend of the series history kicked off on Thursday night, August 2, at Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, Nebraska as drivers from throughout the region descended to the fairgrounds track where it was Nebraska’s Tyler Drueke taking home the victory.

Next night it was time for the much-anticipated running of the inaugural Belleville 305 Sprint Nationals for a huge-two nights of race action. Forty-nine entrants took part in Friday night’s prelim and it was Bubak picking up the $2500 victory and setting his tone for Saturday night’s $7000 to-win championship finale. And tuned he was as the Colorado youngster wired the field in capturing the inaugural event.

What was slated as a three-race weekend was next for the tour with Stockton Speedway in Stockton , Kansas held their only series event of the season. On this Friday night, Martens claimed his third series victory of the season over an eighteen-car-field. Then on Saturday night, Oberlin Speedway was the setting for the annual Bob Salem Memorial where Bubak would claim his series-leading fourth victory of the season. Sunday night’s championship feature finale was rained out.

The 2018 season would close out on Saturday night, September 15, at Dodge City Raceway Park and their third appearance of the season. This annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial event was held in conjunction with the tracks 305 weekly sprint series. Even though he had officially wrapped up the championship, Blurton put an exclamation point on the accomplishment to claim his third feature victory of the season.

Through the sixteen events that were completed, ninety-four different drivers took part in at least one URSS event.

The series top ten will be officially recognized at the series annual banquet on Saturday night, December 1, at Bootlegger Bar and Grille in Jetmore , Kansas . To make reservations, please call URSS president Rick Salem (785) 475-7010.

Series officials are currently working on the 2019 series schedule where close to a twenty-five-race schedule is anticipated. For more information on all-things URSS, check out their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their official facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series.

Final 2018 URSS Point Standings:

1) Zach Blurton 1986, 2) Jake Martens 1840, 3) Tyler Knight 1780, 4) Jordan Knight 1744, 5) Shane Sundquist 1654, 6) Ty Williams 1592, 7) Aaron Ploussard 1558, 8) Chad Salem 1554, 9) Jed Werner 1470, 10) Brian Herbert 1458

