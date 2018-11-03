3 Career Victories 1 Championship

.

Tyler Reddick pulled away from pole winner Cole Custer during a long green-flag run to the finish to win Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reddick who won the 2018 opener at Daytona International Speedway was able to execute the teams race plan and run the high grove through out the race. This is only Reddick third victory in his career

“I just knew we had to execute,” Reddick said. “I thought we had a chance if we just made it to Homestead. I like this track—it rewards my aggression. Tonight, we hit the wall a lot, but the car kept in one piece, enough for me to get to the end.”

The other title contenders were Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 33

Unofficial Race Results for the 24Th Annual Ford Ecoboost 300 – Saturday,

Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved

1 – Tyler Reddick

2 – Cole Custer

3 – John Hunter

4 – Daniel Hemric

5 – Austin Cindric

6 – Ryan Preece

7 – Justin Allgaier

8 – Brandon Jones

9 – Michael Annett

10 – Matt Tifft

11 – Christopher Bell

12 – Ryan Reed

13 – Chase Briscoe

14 – Elliott Sadler

15 – Ryan Truex

16 – Ross Chastain

17 – Spencer Gallagher

18 – Kaz Grala

19 – Jeremy Clements

20 – Shane Lee

21 – Alex Labbe

22 – Ryan Sieg

23 – Joey Gase

24 – Brandon Brown

25 – Max Tullman

26 – Tommy Joe Martins

27 – Garrett Smithley

28 – David Starr

29 – Quin Houff

30 – Spencer Boyd

31 – Chad Finchum

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Carl Long

34 – Caesar Bacarella

35 – Timmy Hill

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Angela Ruch

38 – Landon Cassill

39 – Jeff Green

40 – Vinnie Miller

