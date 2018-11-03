3 Career Victories 1 Championship

.
Tyler Reddick pulled away from pole winner Cole Custer during a long green-flag run to the finish to win Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reddick who won the 2018 opener at Daytona International Speedway was able to execute the teams race plan and run the high grove through out the race. This is only Reddick third victory in his career
“I just knew we had to execute,” Reddick said. “I thought we had a chance if we just made it to Homestead. I like this track—it rewards my aggression. Tonight, we hit the wall a lot, but the car kept in one piece, enough for me to get to the end.”
The other title contenders were Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 33
Unofficial Race Results for the 24Th Annual Ford Ecoboost 300 – Saturday,
Homestead-Miami Speedway – Homestead, FL – 1.5 Mile Paved
1 – Tyler Reddick
2 – Cole Custer
3 – John Hunter
4 – Daniel Hemric
5 – Austin Cindric
6 – Ryan Preece
7 – Justin Allgaier
8 – Brandon Jones
9 – Michael Annett
10 – Matt Tifft
11 – Christopher Bell
12 – Ryan Reed
13 – Chase Briscoe
14 – Elliott Sadler
15 – Ryan Truex
16 – Ross Chastain
17 – Spencer Gallagher
18 – Kaz Grala
19 – Jeremy Clements
20 – Shane Lee
21 – Alex Labbe
22 – Ryan Sieg
23 – Joey Gase
24 – Brandon Brown
25 – Max Tullman
26 – Tommy Joe Martins
27 – Garrett Smithley
28 – David Starr
29 – Quin Houff
30 – Spencer Boyd
31 – Chad Finchum
32 – BJ McLeod
33 – Carl Long
34 – Caesar Bacarella
35 – Timmy Hill
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Angela Ruch
38 – Landon Cassill
39 – Jeff Green
40 – Vinnie Miller
