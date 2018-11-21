21st Duel In The Desert Adds New Name To Winners List

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Entries numbered more than 300, and Jason Hughes backed up his opening night qualifying feature victory by winning Saturday’s IMCA Modified Duel in the Desert main event and taking home a $7,777.77 check.

Hughes quickly opened up a 10-car-length lead on the first lap as all the drivers inside the top five rode around the low side of the speedway. Thornton challenged Alvarado for the runner-up position

Results From Friday:

Ricky Thornton Jr. and Jeremy Frenier visited victory lane with qualifying feature wins

Results From Thursday:

Jason Hughes and Ricky Alvarado picked up wins in their respective IMCA Modified features.

