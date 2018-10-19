Starting Line Up – Kansas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 19, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 12th in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Truex lapped the 1.5-mile oval in 28.513 seconds at 189.387 mph in the pole round of qualifying. He was fifth in the first round and eighth in the second. The No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota will line up on the outside of Row 6 for Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.

“First two runs we were too loose,” said Truex. “Tried to get it tightened up to go faster and we got it too tight for the third round. We have two practices sessions tomorrow to get the Bass Pro Shops Toyota where we need it for Sunday.”

Sunday’s race will be the sixth of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the cutoff race for the Round of 12. (D.H. FRR/pr. 10.19.18)

Round of 12 Playoff Standing

Heading into Kansas:

1. Chase Elliott, Win (advances to next round)

2. Aric Almirola, Win (advances to next round)

3. Kevin Harvick, 3128 points

4. Kyle Busch, 3111

5. Joey Logano, 3104

6. Kurt Busch, 3095

7. Clint Bowyer, 3086

8. Martin Truex Jr. 3083

9. Brad Keselowski, 3065

10. Ryan Blaney, 3061

11. Kyle Larson, 3057

12. Alex Bowman, 3015

Starting Line Up

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

1 – Joey Logano

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Aric Almirola

4 – Ryan Blaney

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Erik Jones

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Daniel Suarez

9 – Denny Hamlin

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Martin Truex Jr.

13 – Chase Elliott

14 – Clint Bowyer

15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – Ryan Newman

17 – William Byron

18 – Paul Menard

19 – Trevor Bayne

20 – Jamie McMurray

21 – Chris Buescher

22 – Jimmie Johnson

23 – Austin Dillon

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Regan Smith

27 – Kyle Larson

28 – David Ragan

29 – Bubba Wallace

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Kyle Weatherman

38 – BJ McLeod

39 – Reed Sorenson

40 – Timmy Hill

.f