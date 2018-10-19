Starting Line Up – Kansas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 19, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified 12th in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Truex lapped the 1.5-mile oval in 28.513 seconds at 189.387 mph in the pole round of qualifying. He was fifth in the first round and eighth in the second. The No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota will line up on the outside of Row 6 for Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race.
“First two runs we were too loose,” said Truex. “Tried to get it tightened up to go faster and we got it too tight for the third round. We have two practices sessions tomorrow to get the Bass Pro Shops Toyota where we need it for Sunday.”
Sunday’s race will be the sixth of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the cutoff race for the Round of 12. (D.H. FRR/pr. 10.19.18)
Round of 12 Playoff Standing
Heading into Kansas:
1. Chase Elliott, Win (advances to next round)
2. Aric Almirola, Win (advances to next round)
3. Kevin Harvick, 3128 points
4. Kyle Busch, 3111
5. Joey Logano, 3104
6. Kurt Busch, 3095
7. Clint Bowyer, 3086
8. Martin Truex Jr. 3083
9. Brad Keselowski, 3065
10. Ryan Blaney, 3061
11. Kyle Larson, 3057
12. Alex Bowman, 3015
Starting Line Up
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
1 – Joey Logano
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Aric Almirola
4 – Ryan Blaney
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Erik Jones
7 – Kyle Busch
8 – Daniel Suarez
9 – Denny Hamlin
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Martin Truex Jr.
13 – Chase Elliott
14 – Clint Bowyer
15 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
16 – Ryan Newman
17 – William Byron
18 – Paul Menard
19 – Trevor Bayne
20 – Jamie McMurray
21 – Chris Buescher
22 – Jimmie Johnson
23 – Austin Dillon
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Regan Smith
27 – Kyle Larson
28 – David Ragan
29 – Bubba Wallace
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Landon Cassill
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Kyle Weatherman
38 – BJ McLeod
39 – Reed Sorenson
40 – Timmy Hill
