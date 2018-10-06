Starting Line Up – Gander 400 – Dover

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
DOVER, Del. (Oct. 5, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start third in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway after rain cancelled today’s qualifying session.
The No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 2 for Sunday’s 400-lap, 400-mile race based on Furniture Row Racing’s current position in the owner point standings.
Sunday’s race will be the first of the Round of 12 in the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Point leader Kyle Busch will start from the pole..(D.H.FRR/pr. 10.6.18)
Starting Line Up
Gander Outdoors 400
Dover International Speedway
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Kevin Harvick
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Brad Keselowski
5 – Clint Bowyer
6 – Joey Logano
7 – Kurt Busch
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Chase Elliott
10 – Kyle Larson
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – Alex Bowman
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Austin Dillon
15 – Denny Hamlin
16 – ErikJones
17 – Ryan Newman
18 – Paul Menard
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Jamie McMurray
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22 – William Byron
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Regan Smith
26 – David Ragan
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Matt Kenseth
29 – Bubba Wallace
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Matt DiBenedetto
32 – Ross Chastain
33 – Corey Lajoie
34 – Landon Cassill
35 – JJ Yeley
36 – BJ McLeod
37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
38 – Timmy Hill
39 – Harrison Rhodes
