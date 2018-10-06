Starting Line Up – Gander 400 – Dover

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

DOVER, Del. (Oct. 5, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. will start third in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway after rain cancelled today’s qualifying session.

The No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 2 for Sunday’s 400-lap, 400-mile race based on Furniture Row Racing’s current position in the owner point standings.

Sunday’s race will be the first of the Round of 12 in the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Point leader Kyle Busch will start from the pole..(D.H.FRR/pr. 10.6.18)

Starting Line Up

Gander Outdoors 400

Dover International Speedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Kevin Harvick

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Clint Bowyer

6 – Joey Logano

7 – Kurt Busch

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Chase Elliott

10 – Kyle Larson

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – Alex Bowman

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Austin Dillon

15 – Denny Hamlin

16 – ErikJones

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Paul Menard

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Jamie McMurray

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – William Byron

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Regan Smith

26 – David Ragan

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Matt Kenseth

29 – Bubba Wallace

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Matt DiBenedetto

32 – Ross Chastain

33 – Corey Lajoie

34 – Landon Cassill

35 – JJ Yeley

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – Harrison Rhodes

.f