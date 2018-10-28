It’s Official.

Denver, Colorado (Oct. 28, 2018) — The “Root for Marty Party” is on. The second NASCAR season ending “Marty Party” has been set for The Westminster Dave and Busters. Sunday November 18. So, save the date. Remember last season when Martin won the NASCAR Championship? Were you there to share the moment with a couple hundred of your closest friends? Don’t miss out as the decade of Denver having their own NASCAR “Home Team” comes to an end. Furniture Row Racing will be closing the doors at the end of the 2018 season. There will be no next time, this is it. Done, Gone, only our memories will remain. This will be the last opportunity to gather for the possible championship run.

BTW, did you see Joey get the Furniture Row team fired up for the final 3 races. Ya so did everyone else.

Kurt Hansen and Race Central Media have teamed up the folks at Dave and Buster’s to make this a truly special event. They will have, Free, I did say FREE Gaming cards for the first 50 in the door. Food and Beverage specials and viewing of the race in the VIP room.

Breaking News, I have been told that there is a special Daytona 500 trip package in the works but at minimum those who show up on November 18th get first crack at the Daytona 500 Tickets!!

The Race Central Daytona 500 party is scheduled for this location in February. Might want to come and check out your spot for the best viewing, however I am told they have plenty of big screen TV’s in the VIP room.

First 55 are in the VIP “Owners Box” Section!!