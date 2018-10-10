Race Central Radio Returns To ESPN Radio

Race Central Radio Heads Back To Where It All Started Over Two Decades Ago.

Denver, Colorado (Oct.10, 2018) — Award winning broadcaster Kurt Hansen and Race Central Radio will return to ESPN Radio this Sunday October 14, 2018. Joining Kurt on the reintroduction of Race Central on “The Fan” will Big West Racing’s Joe Starr.

Sundays 8AM MST On The Premiere Home For All Motorsports-ESPN Radio Denver and The Fan FM 104.3 HD

Join us Sundays and always streaming at racecentralmedia.com “Round the Country and Round The Globe, For Over Two Decades”.

Race Central Radio is one of The Rockies top rated radio shows and one of the longest running motorsports shows on air.

Race Central Radio can also be heard on Colorado’s number one Sports Radio Stations FM 104.3 “The Fan” HD and on their # 1 rated pod casting website.

The former professional driver continues his award-winning broadcast career, earning praise as one of the most knowledgeable-entertaining persons in Motor Sports Broadcasting

Check your local outlets-Channels and Providers for times and “were you can watch” in your market

On just go to our Website www.racecentralmedia.com