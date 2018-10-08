Nelson, Teves, Garner, Troen, Brown Are Winners

Antioch, CA…October 6…Kurt Nelson won the 20 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. He became the eighth different winner of the season. The race got off to an ugly start with two yellow flags and a red flag before a lap was completed. In the red flag incident, Matt DeMartini attempted an inside pass on Tyler Brown in Turns 3 and 4 and ended up going in too hard and flipping. DeMartini will still win the championship. Art McCarthy set the pace for five laps before his motor started losing power. Nelson assumed the lead at that point, followed by Brown. Nelson would lead the rest of the way for the win. Brown finished a strong second ahead of 2015 champion Shawn Arriaga, Joey Ancona and Jacob Tuttle.

Adam Teves won his first career 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Teves had a front row start for the Main Event and led Rick Panfili early. A lap six caution flag changed the race when point leader Bob Newberry, Shannon Newton and Panfili were all eliminated in a Turn 4 crash. Newberry will still win the championship. Teves led two time champion Billy Macedo on the restart. Macedo’s race ended on lap 16 as Bryan Sperry took up pursuit of Teves. However, Teves built a straightaway advantage for the win. Sperry settled for second ahead of Keith Calvino, Brandon Burd and Mackenzie Newton.

Mark Garner won his fourth 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event of the season. Garner set the pace from the start ahead of Mike Gustafson. On a lap 10 restart, contact sent Gustafson spinning in Turn 1 for another yellow flag. Incoming point leader Kimo Oreta settled into second on the next restart. However, Garner ran smooth during the second half of the race for the satisfying victory. Oreta finished second ahead of Ryan Cherezian, Chad Hammer and Gustafson.

Terry DeCarlo won the Chet Thomson Memorial 20 lap Hardtop Main Event. Dave Mackey had a front row start and led the first half of the race with DeCarlo providing constant pressure in second. DeCarlo made contact with Mackey entering Turn 1 on lap 11 and backed off. DeCarlo got sideways in Turn 4 and Mackey made contact. Moments later, Steve Cloyes hit the stalled Mackey to end Mackey’s race. DeCarlo led the restart with Kimo Oreta in close pursuit. Despite Oreta’s best efforts to get by, DeCarlo held him off for a hard earned victory. Previous Thomson Memorial winner Jason Armstrong was a strong third ahead of Ken Retzloff and Ron Ruiz.

Rookie Breanna Troen won her first career 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Troen was pressured early by Josh Leach, but Leach spun in Turn 4 for a lap ten caution flag. Anthony Welborn took up pursuit of Troen on the restart, but Troen was running smooth and consistent laps. New champion Chris Sorensen moved up to make this a three car battle in the waning laps. Troen took the checkered flag just ahead of Welborn, Sorensen, Leach and Bob Brown.

Toby Brown won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. The race got off to a rocky start with two yellow flags before one lap was even scored. David Michael Rosa was an early second, but fifth row starter Mike Corsaro made an inside pass in Turn 1 on lap five to take over the position. Corsaro reeled in Brown and spent the final laps trying to get underneath him for the lead. However, Brown stayed cool under pressure for the well earned win. Corsaro settled for second ahead of Jerry Doty, Rosa and Mario Marques.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with Fall Brawl/Hall Of Fame Night at the races. In addition to All Star Series A Modified, B Modified, Limited Late Model, Hobby Stock and Dwarf Car racing, the track will be inducting new members into the Antioch Speedway Hall Of Fame. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Burt Foland Jr, Matt DeMartini. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kurt Nelson, Tyler Brown, Shawn Arriaga, Joey Ancona, Jacob Tuttle, David Dias, Ricky Brophy, Steve Jaquith, Art McCarthy, James Ringo.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brandon Burd, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Adam Teves, Bryan Sperry, Keith Calvino, Brandon Burd, Mackenzie Newton, Shane Speed, Richard Otterstrom, Billy Macedo, Rick Brophy, Roy Fisher.

Bay Area Hardtops

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jason Armstrong, Ron Ruiz. Main Event (20 Laps)-Terry DeCarlo, Kimo Oreta, Jason Armstrong, Ken Retzloff, Ron Ruiz, Doug Braudrick, Tommy Thomson, Joe Shenefield, Ken Clifford, Dave Mackey.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Kimo Oreta, Ryan Cherezian, Chad Hammer, Mike Gustafson, John Evans, Michael Burch.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Bob Brown. Main Event (20 Laps)-Breanna Troen, Anthony Welborn, Chris Sorensen, Josh Leach, Bob Brown, Angela Brown, Michael Cooper, Chris Brown.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, David Rosa. Main Event (20 Laps)-Toby Brown, Mike Corsaro, Jerry Doty, David Michael Rosa, Mario Marques, Troy Stevenson, Jesse Pfieffer, Chris Becker, Roberto Monroy, David Rosa.