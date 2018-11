NASCAR TV Schedule – Nov. -1- 4 – Texas

.

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

THURSDAY, November 1

4:00 p.m.- NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Kern County Raceway Park – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

FRIDAY, November 2

12:00 p.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity Practice – NBC Sports App

2:00 p.m. – Camping World Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:00 p.m. – Pre-race Camping World Truck Series – FS1

6:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck – JAG Metals 350 – FS1

SATURDAY, November 3

10:30 a.m. – Cup Practice – CNBC/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – CNBC/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup Final Practice – NBC Sports App (NBCSN joins in at 3:30 p.m. ET)

2:00 p.m. – Xfinity Series Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity – O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

SUNDAY, November 4

10:00 a.m. – NASCAR RaceDay – FS1

11:00 a.m. – NASCAR America, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Cup – AAA Texas 500 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. – Cup Post-Race Show – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Victory Lap – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Round of 8 Point Standing: Going into Texas

1. Joey Logano (Win – Advances to Championship 4)

2. Kyle Busch, 4104 points

3. Martin Truex Jr., 4083

4. Kevin Harvick, 4083

5. Kurt Busch, 4058

6. Chases Elliott, 4052

7. Clint Bowyer, 4041

8. Aric Almirola, 4033

