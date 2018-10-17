Today Sunday Oct 14, 2018, the entire Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association family have heavy hearts. We lost one of the true legends in RMMRA history.

Gary Martelon was a historian, a friend, a character, and a staple in Open Wheel racing through the Rocky Mountain region. Anyone that was fortunate enough to visit Gary’s home could see the passion he had for the sport we all love. His basement was lined wall to wall with memorabilia dating back decades. He disassembled and reassembled Sammy Sauer’s car in his basement and kept it on display for all to see. He also kept records upon records and could recollect drivers, events, owners, etc at will.

Our hearts are with the Martelon family. God bless my friend. Gary, we will truly miss you. Now you have a front row seat to any open wheel event you want!

Services for Gary will be held this Friday, October 19th at 2:00pm

Horan & McConaty

3020 Federal Blvd Denver 80211

Information from multiple sources. (Facebook, Website, Don Holbrook, ect…)

Truly, one of the most remarkable people you could ever meet. Rest in Peace my friend.