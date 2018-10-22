Garner New Limited Late Model Champion At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…October 20…Brian Cass closed the season with his second 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event win Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The win was worth $1,000. Cass and Kellen Chadwick won their respective eight lap heat races and would line up on the front row for the Main Event. Cass led from the outset ahead of Chadwick, but Chadwick lost the second position to Jeff Decker on lap three. The race had three yellow flags, and Chadwick regained second on a lap 13 restart. However, Cass ran smooth and consistent laps and would hold off Chadwick for the victory. Nick DeCarlo wrapped up his championship season by making a late-race pass on Decker for the third place finish. Decker settled for fourth, followed by Jeffrey Faulkner.

Merced Speedway star Tanner Thomas won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. The win was worth $400 for Thomas, and it was the second win at Antioch for the teen racer, who normally races at Merced Speedway. 2017 Chico and Marysville champion Philip Shelby set the pace at the start of the Main Event, followed by Watsonville champion Jim DiGiovanni. Shelby seemed to be in control of the race until mechanical issues sent him into the infield off of Turn 3 on lap eight. DiGiovanni suddenly found himself in the lead ahead of Thomas. Thomas quickly moved in on DiGiovanni and began to pressure him late with Merced star Chris Falkenberg a close third. Moments after receiving the white flag, Thomas moved his car to the outside and emerged from Turn 2 with the lead. Thomas won ahead of DiGiovanni, Falkenberg, Tommy Fraser and Adriane Frost.

Mark Garner wrapped up his Limited Late Model championship by scoring his fifth 20 lap Main Event win of the season. Garner came into the night with a slim two point lead over 2017 champion Kimo Oreta, and Oreta emerged with a six point lead after the heat races. However, Garner had a front row start in the race that was destined to go without a yellow flag. He charged into the lead and began to steadily pull away from Mike Walko. Oreta found himself battling closely with Chad Hammer and Ryan Cherezian for third. However, in the later stages of the race, Oreta broke a ball joint and limped across the finish line in fifth. Garner won by about half a lap, followed by Walko. Hammer scored his best finish of the season in third ahead of Cherezian and Oreta.

Anthony Welborn won his second 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event of the season. Welborn set the pace from the start ahead of Josh Leach and new champion Chris Sorensen. Jesse Bryant came from the back of the pack and had second by lap ten. However, he got out of shape in Turn 4 as he was challenging Welborn for the lead and would fall back several positions. Wellborn held off Leach for the win. Bryant charged back to third, but he was disqualified in post-race tech. Sorensen ended up third ahead of Breanna Troen and Michael Cooper.

David Michael Rosa won his fifth 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season to wrap up his runner-up season in points. Mario Marques set the early pace ahead of Thomas Leiby. Leiby was pressuring Marques hard until making a Turn 2 pass on lap three for the lead. Leiby began to pull away to a huge advantage. Rosa moved past Marques for second on the backstretch on lap 12, and when Leiby spun in Turn 4, Rosa emerged with the lead. Leiby managed to regain second on lap 14 and pressured Rosa in the remaining laps. However, Rosa prevailed ahead of Leiby, new champion Mike Corsaro, Marques and Giovanni Bertolli.

This brings an end to the 20th Anniversary season of Oval Motorsports promoting the Antioch Speedway, which has concluded its 58th season. For news on scheduling and other happenings, go to www.antiochspdeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brian Cass, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (20 laps)-Brian Cass, Kellen Chadwick, Nick DeCarlo, Jeff Decker, Jeffrey Faulkner, Duane Cleveland, Mike Salazar, Raymond Lindeman, Anthony Slaney, Brian Lewis.

B Modifieds

Heat winners (6 Laps)-Jim DiGiovanni, Trevor Clymens. Main Event (20 Laps)-Tanner Thomas, Jim DiGiovanni, Chris Falkenberg, Tommy Fraser, Adriane Frost, Ryan DeForest, Trevor Clymens, Jay Bryant, Chuck Golden, Matt Taylor.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mike Gustafson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Mike Walko, Chad Hammer, Ryan Cherezian, Kimo Oreta, Mike Gustafson, Lori Brown, John Evans.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (6 laps)-Josh Leach, Anthony Welborn. Main Event (20 Laps)-Anthony Welborn, Josh Leach, Chris Sorensen, Breanna Troen, Michael Cooper, Luke Brignoli, Jake Mercieca, Don Phillips, Jake Fletcher, Jesse Bryant DQ.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Thomas Leiby, Mike Corsaro. Main Event (20 laps)-David Michael Rosa, Thomas Leiby, Mike Corsaro, Mario Marques, Giovanni Bertoli, Jesse Pfeiffer, Chris Becker, David Rosa, Roberto Monroy.