Ensign Jones Win Adobe Cup Finale At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…October 13…Geoff Ensign scored a thrilling victory in the 30 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. It was the second night of the 7th Annual Adobe Cup event, and Ensign drove the #98 car owned by Jeff Lee to the $1,000 win. Matthew Haulot set the early pace before surrendering the lead to Ensign on lap five. Billy Aton quickly worked his way into second and started battling Ensign for the lead. Aton made his move into first and was leading at the lap 15 mark ahead of Ensign and Halout. A lap 20 yellow flag slowed the pace, and Ensign went to work on Aton on the restart. Ensign made a late move into the lead and won a close battle with Aton for the thrilling victory. Three-time Hunt Series champion Terry Schank Jr finished third, followed by Bruno Bianchi, Dennis Furia Jr, Nick Larson, Eden McCormick, Ryon Siverling, Antioch champion Bob Newberry and Scott Chapeta.

The Spec Sprints ran an ASCS format with two sets of heat races for each driver to determine points. The first round of eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Larson, Haulot, and Ensign. Ensign also won his second heat race with the other wins going to McCormick and new champion Shayna Sylvia. The Top 8 drivers in points after the heat races qualified for their starting positions in the first four rows of the Main Event and Ensign set the fast time of 14.633, beating the 15.136 of Haulot.

The General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars ran twin 25 Main Events, and Shawn Jones had the lead when the checkered flag waved after 50 laps. Terre Rothweiler led the pack at 25 laps with Jones in close pursuit, followed by Danny Wagner. Jones made his move early in the second segment of the race with Wagner charging into second. A yellow flag waved on lap 38, but Jones continued to hold off every effort from Wagner for the impressive win. Young Adam Teves charged to a third place finish, followed by Michael Grenert, Rothweiler, Scooter Gomes, Eric Weisler, Marcus Hardina, Chad Matthias and Marty Weisler.

There were 36 Dwarf Cars in action for the big show, and eight lap heat race wins went to Jones, Grenert, Thomas Lieby and Wagner. The 8 lap C Main went to Danny Marsh by a comfortable margin ahead of Brady Beck and Trevor Mendenhall. John Peters out-dueled Joe Barket to win the 12 lap B Main as Brandon Gentry, Adam Johnson and Eric Weisler rounded out the Top 5.

The Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Sprints ran a $500 to win Main Event, and David Engstrom won a close three-car race down the stretch. Nick Robfogel just beat Paul Alonso back to the line for second. Cody Gray finished fourth, followed by Danny Rozendahl, Brian Slubik, Tony Soper, Kyle Grissom, Justin Adiego and Jim Beck. Eight lap heat race wins went to Rozendahl, Gray and Engstrom as 20 drivers came to compete in this division.