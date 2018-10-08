Colorado National Speedway announces Fall Enduro

Colorado National Speedway has announced the Battle of the Fenders 300 fall 2018 edition. CNS has scheduled the event for Saturday November 17th stating that the pit gates will open at 9AM and the green flag drops at “high noon”. There will be a break at the 150 lap mark in the race and no tire changes will be allowed.

Not all the details have been made public so the track has said “stay tuned for more details” but we do know that there is a back-up date of Saturday November 24th if the weather is bad on the 17th. And we also know that the race is presented by CNS Promotions and Hilton Racing.