(10-06-2018 Dacono CO) On a brisk October Night that featured the fan-favorite trick-or-treat session with the drivers prior to the race Brett Yackey silenced all critics by picking off an all-star field of Super Late Model drivers to win the prestigious 100 lap Challenge Cup at Colorado National Speedway.

Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models

Greeley Colorado’s Brett Yackey scored the biggest win of his career when he dominated the Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLIV in the Mountain States Super Late Model division. Yackey was coming off his first win in the Super Late Models on September 29th and his 2018 Galitz Transportation Late Model track championship. But to capture a season ending Challenge Cup puts the young Yackey in an elite group that includes names such as Rick Carelli, Jerry Robertson, Roger Avants, Chris Eggleston and Dominic Ursetta.

Yackey started well back in the field in 8th position and methodically worked his way to front taking the lead on a lap 63 double-file restart from Dominic Ursetta. Once out front Yackey settled into a steady rhythm never facing much of a challenge from the stellar 24 car field.

With laps winding down the only car within striking distance was Brett’s father Bruce Yackey who has one Challenge Cup victory to his credit back in 1993. Bruce would go on to finish an impressive 2nd place.

In third place was the 2018 Super Late Model champ Darren Robertson who was gaining momentum around lap 80 but couldn’t reel in either Yackey in the final laps. Early leader Dominic Ursetta pulled off the track after giving up the lead to Yackey with a mechanical issue. Chris Eggleston who also led early took home a solid 4th place finish and Eddie Vecchiarelli took home 5th in the #48 car that won Challenge Cup last season driven by Preston Peltier.

The Super Late Models head into the off-season as the most competitive division at CNS with 9 different drivers finding victory lane for feature events in 2018.

Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLIV: #32 Brett Yackey

FAST DASH: #6 Dominic Ursetta

DASH: #9 Justin Simonson

QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vechiarelli 16.612

Challenge Cup winners:

2018 Brett Yackey

2017 Preston Peltier

2016 Kyle Ray

2015 Dominic Ursetta

2014 Dominic Ursetta

2013 Darren Robertson

2012 Adam Deines

2011 Chris Eggleston

2010 Dan Savage

2009 Chris Eggleston

2008 Ronnie Hults

2007 PJ Mattorano

2006 Scotty Backman

2005 Darren Crocker

2004 Jerry Robertson

2003 Rick Carelli

2002 Jerry Robertson

2001 Dave Finley

2000 Roger Avants

1999 MK Kanke

1998 Joe Bellm

1997 Richard Burton

1996 Jerry Robertson

1995 Rick Carelli

1994 Rick Carelli

1993 Bruce Yackey

1992 Steve Carlson

1991 Tom Carlson

1990 Fred Campbell

1989 Rick Carelli

1988 Terry Phillips

1987 Terry Phillips

1986 Larry Phillips

1985 Larry Phillips

1984 Larry Phillips

1983 Butch Speicher

1982 Larry Phillips

1981 Mike Niffenegger, Kalona, Iowa

1980 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

1979 “Wild Bill” Liebig, Rapid City, South Dakota

1978 Clayton Peterson Jr., Grand Island, Nebraska

1977 Terry Bivins, Kansas City

1976 Tommy Bartolomew, Waterloo, Iowa

1975 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

A very entertaining Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stock feature event was won by #49 Chris Cox who after winning the 2017 championship only made a couple early appearances in 2018. Cox had his hands full with #32 Cody Milan, #100 Nic Brinlee and especially #11 Scott Long who was making his first CNS appearance of 2018. Long pushed Chris Cox lap after lap even taking his turn leading the race at times thrilling the crowd as the two drivers battled through lapped traffic.

While the race featured several caution flags for minor crashes and spins the battle for the lead was always in contention adding to the excitement of the event.

The Super Stocks were added to the Challenge Cup schedule a few weeks ago to have one final send off for long-time Super Stock competitor Darrell Smith who passed away just a few weeks ago.

FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox

FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox

DASH: #04 William Simmons II

QUICK TIME: #49 of Chris Cox 19.669

Bandoleros

Bandolero Champion: #07 Aubrel Hilton

Fast Bandolero Champion: #3 Nandini Breggin

Group A dash: #8 Danielle Walbaum

Group B dash: #05 Salamon Debauche

Group A fast dash: #22 Andy Jones

Group B fast dash: #06 Makryrsta Hilton

Feature: #8 Danielle Walbaum

Fast Feature: #55 Greg Rayl

Witthar Racing Trains

The Witthar Racing Trains feature had something you might never see again in the Trains division as Jared Wall and Chad Sutherland flipped their Train as they came out of turn 4 entering the X. Jared and Chad got sideways and eventually tipped over in a shower of sparks. Both drivers were uninjured and Jared bounced out of the car to the roar of the crowd. The Slam Train went on to take the win driven by Fri and Stephanie Brown.

FEATURE: #26 Slam Train – Fri and Stephanie Brown DEMOX

Lite: #45 Todd Sally

Heavy: #82 Tye Cowell

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Challenge Cup

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

5. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

6. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

7. 37 Brain Yackey

8. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

9. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

10. 22X Mark Jones Denver

11. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

12. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock

13. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

14. 17w Jeff Walbaum

15. 47 PJ Mattorano Commerce City

16. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

17. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

18. 6k Johnathan Knee Arvada

19. 16 Steve Mills

20. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

21. 53 Nathan Gasser Lochbuie

22. 9 Justin Simonson

23. 14A Alejandro Ortiz Denver

24. 06 Adam Hilton

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 11 Scott Long

3. 100 Nick Brinlee

4. 32 Cody Milan Ft. Collins

5. 99w Troy Witthar Arvada

6. 99s Sam Messerli Thornton

7. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

8. 3.2 Robert Davey

9. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

10. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne

11. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

12. 32 Scott Trantham

13. 67 ?

14. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

15. 02 Jamie Ward

16. 30 Jared Keener* Westminster

17. 21K Jay Hill

18. 52 Chad Southerland

19. 60

20. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

21. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

22. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

23. 02 Sean Smith

24. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

25. 31 Mike Mathiesen

26. 22 Chris Pinelli

27. 23 Harry Livermore Jr

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 26 Slam Trak Fri and Stephanie Brown

2. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Keanna

3. 86 Last Call Kathy Calkins and Betty Boop

4. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Robert

5. 13 Crazy Train Jared Wall and Chad Sutherland

6. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

Fast Bandoleros

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins

2. 78 Brody Moore Dillon

3. 3 Nandini Breggin

4. 7X Kate Morse

5. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

6. 18 Chello Milligan

7. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

8. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbuie

9. 16 Cullen Lewis Aurora

Bandolero

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 07 Aubrel Hilton Brighton

2. 51 Hutson Milligan

3. 17 Cooper Lewis Aurora

4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

5. 11 Corey Sefcovic Brighton

6. 99 Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

7. 05 Salamon DeBauche Denver

8. 29 Ashlee Richard Henderson

9. 82 Teagan Scott Cheyenne

DQ 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton