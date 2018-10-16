(10-06-2018 Dacono CO) On a brisk October Night that featured the fan-favorite trick-or-treat session with the drivers prior to the race Brett Yackey silenced all critics by picking off an all-star field of Super Late Model drivers to win the prestigious 100 lap Challenge Cup at Colorado National Speedway.
Mountain States Fire Protection Super Late Models
Greeley Colorado’s Brett Yackey scored the biggest win of his career when he dominated the Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLIV in the Mountain States Super Late Model division. Yackey was coming off his first win in the Super Late Models on September 29th and his 2018 Galitz Transportation Late Model track championship. But to capture a season ending Challenge Cup puts the young Yackey in an elite group that includes names such as Rick Carelli, Jerry Robertson, Roger Avants, Chris Eggleston and Dominic Ursetta.
Yackey started well back in the field in 8th position and methodically worked his way to front taking the lead on a lap 63 double-file restart from Dominic Ursetta. Once out front Yackey settled into a steady rhythm never facing much of a challenge from the stellar 24 car field.
With laps winding down the only car within striking distance was Brett’s father Bruce Yackey who has one Challenge Cup victory to his credit back in 1993. Bruce would go on to finish an impressive 2nd place.
In third place was the 2018 Super Late Model champ Darren Robertson who was gaining momentum around lap 80 but couldn’t reel in either Yackey in the final laps. Early leader Dominic Ursetta pulled off the track after giving up the lead to Yackey with a mechanical issue. Chris Eggleston who also led early took home a solid 4th place finish and Eddie Vecchiarelli took home 5th in the #48 car that won Challenge Cup last season driven by Preston Peltier.
The Super Late Models head into the off-season as the most competitive division at CNS with 9 different drivers finding victory lane for feature events in 2018.
Coca-Cola Challenge Cup XLIV: #32 Brett Yackey
FAST DASH: #6 Dominic Ursetta
DASH: #9 Justin Simonson
QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vechiarelli 16.612
Challenge Cup winners:
2018 Brett Yackey
2017 Preston Peltier
2016 Kyle Ray
2015 Dominic Ursetta
2014 Dominic Ursetta
2013 Darren Robertson
2012 Adam Deines
2011 Chris Eggleston
2010 Dan Savage
2009 Chris Eggleston
2008 Ronnie Hults
2007 PJ Mattorano
2006 Scotty Backman
2005 Darren Crocker
2004 Jerry Robertson
2003 Rick Carelli
2002 Jerry Robertson
2001 Dave Finley
2000 Roger Avants
1999 MK Kanke
1998 Joe Bellm
1997 Richard Burton
1996 Jerry Robertson
1995 Rick Carelli
1994 Rick Carelli
1993 Bruce Yackey
1992 Steve Carlson
1991 Tom Carlson
1990 Fred Campbell
1989 Rick Carelli
1988 Terry Phillips
1987 Terry Phillips
1986 Larry Phillips
1985 Larry Phillips
1984 Larry Phillips
1983 Butch Speicher
1982 Larry Phillips
1981 Mike Niffenegger, Kalona, Iowa
1980 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado
1979 “Wild Bill” Liebig, Rapid City, South Dakota
1978 Clayton Peterson Jr., Grand Island, Nebraska
1977 Terry Bivins, Kansas City
1976 Tommy Bartolomew, Waterloo, Iowa
1975 Odie Robertson, Littleton, Colorado
Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks
A very entertaining Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stock feature event was won by #49 Chris Cox who after winning the 2017 championship only made a couple early appearances in 2018. Cox had his hands full with #32 Cody Milan, #100 Nic Brinlee and especially #11 Scott Long who was making his first CNS appearance of 2018. Long pushed Chris Cox lap after lap even taking his turn leading the race at times thrilling the crowd as the two drivers battled through lapped traffic.
While the race featured several caution flags for minor crashes and spins the battle for the lead was always in contention adding to the excitement of the event.
The Super Stocks were added to the Challenge Cup schedule a few weeks ago to have one final send off for long-time Super Stock competitor Darrell Smith who passed away just a few weeks ago.
FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox
FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox
DASH: #04 William Simmons II
QUICK TIME: #49 of Chris Cox 19.669
Bandoleros
Bandolero Champion: #07 Aubrel Hilton
Fast Bandolero Champion: #3 Nandini Breggin
Group A dash: #8 Danielle Walbaum
Group B dash: #05 Salamon Debauche
Group A fast dash: #22 Andy Jones
Group B fast dash: #06 Makryrsta Hilton
Feature: #8 Danielle Walbaum
Fast Feature: #55 Greg Rayl
Witthar Racing Trains
The Witthar Racing Trains feature had something you might never see again in the Trains division as Jared Wall and Chad Sutherland flipped their Train as they came out of turn 4 entering the X. Jared and Chad got sideways and eventually tipped over in a shower of sparks. Both drivers were uninjured and Jared bounced out of the car to the roar of the crowd. The Slam Train went on to take the win driven by Fri and Stephanie Brown.
FEATURE: #26 Slam Train – Fri and Stephanie Brown DEMOX
Lite: #45 Todd Sally
Heavy: #82 Tye Cowell
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Challenge Cup
Super Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
4. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton
5. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton
6. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker
7. 37 Brain Yackey
8. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
9. 27 Roger Avants Littleton
10. 22X Mark Jones Denver
11. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker
12. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock
13. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
14. 17w Jeff Walbaum
15. 47 PJ Mattorano Commerce City
16. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada
17. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton
18. 6k Johnathan Knee Arvada
19. 16 Steve Mills
20. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker
21. 53 Nathan Gasser Lochbuie
22. 9 Justin Simonson
23. 14A Alejandro Ortiz Denver
24. 06 Adam Hilton
Super Stocks
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie
2. 11 Scott Long
3. 100 Nick Brinlee
4. 32 Cody Milan Ft. Collins
5. 99w Troy Witthar Arvada
6. 99s Sam Messerli Thornton
7. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
8. 3.2 Robert Davey
9. 3 Michael Cox Englewood
10. 21R Robert Hoard Cheyenne
11. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada
12. 32 Scott Trantham
13. 67 ?
14. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson
15. 02 Jamie Ward
16. 30 Jared Keener* Westminster
17. 21K Jay Hill
18. 52 Chad Southerland
19. 60
20. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood
21. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton
22. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo
23. 02 Sean Smith
24. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada
25. 31 Mike Mathiesen
26. 22 Chris Pinelli
27. 23 Harry Livermore Jr
Trains
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 26 Slam Trak Fri and Stephanie Brown
2. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Keanna
3. 86 Last Call Kathy Calkins and Betty Boop
4. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Robert
5. 13 Crazy Train Jared Wall and Chad Sutherland
6. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra
Fast Bandoleros
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins
2. 78 Brody Moore Dillon
3. 3 Nandini Breggin
4. 7X Kate Morse
5. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
6. 18 Chello Milligan
7. 22 Andy Jones Littleton
8. 03 Isaac Almaswari Lochbuie
9. 16 Cullen Lewis Aurora
Bandolero
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 07 Aubrel Hilton Brighton
2. 51 Hutson Milligan
3. 17 Cooper Lewis Aurora
4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City
5. 11 Corey Sefcovic Brighton
6. 99 Isaiah Scott Cheyenne
7. 05 Salamon DeBauche Denver
8. 29 Ashlee Richard Henderson
9. 82 Teagan Scott Cheyenne
DQ 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton