Again Someone Spoils The Weekend

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

DOVER, Del. (Oct. 7, 2018) – For the second week in a row the closing laps did not end well for Martin Truex Jr.

Last week while leading the road race at Charlotte Motor Speedway the Furniture Row Racing driver got taken out just before the finish line and finished 14th.

Sunday at Dover International Speedway Truex saw a top-five finish fade when his No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota got wrecked during a multicar melee with four laps remaining at the all-concrete Monster Mile. When the race was restarted for the overtime shootout, Truex drove his crippled race car to a 15th-place finish.

Truex also got nailed for a speeding penalty following a Lap 338 caution that sent him from third to 15th in track position.

“The 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Camry was good for most of the day but the pit road issue (speeding penalty) put us in a place we didn’t need to be and then we got caught up in someone else’s mess at the end. Frustrating for sure but all we can do is look ahead to next week (at Talladega).

Truex, who had finishes of 10th and third in the first two stages, remains third in the overall standings. He has a 36-point lead to be one of the eight drivers advancing to the next round with two races remaining in the Round of 12. He came into the Dover race with a 38-point lead over ninth place.

The race winner was Chase Elliott. photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings:

[after Dover – race 1 of 3 in the Round of 12, 4 of 10 in the Playoffs]

1) – Chase Elliott, Dover win

2) – Kevin Harvick, 3101, +68

3) – Kyle Busch, 3096, +63

4) – Martin Truex Jr., 3069, +36

5) – Joey Logano, 3064, +31

6) – Kurt Busch, 3054, +21

7) – Brad Keselowski, 3054, +21

8) – Ryan Blaney, 3043, +10

Currently outside the top 8 to advance to the next round:

9) – Aric Almirola, 3033, -10

10) – Clint Bowyer, 3033, -10

11) – Kyle Larson, 3031, -12

12) – Alex Bowman, 3009, -34

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Race Results: Gander 400

Dover International Speedway

1 – Chase Elliott

2 – Denny Hamlin

3 – Joey Logano

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Kurt Busch

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Austin Dillon

8 – Kyle Busch

9 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

10 – Daniel Suarez

11 – Ryan Blaney

12 – Kyle Larson

13 – Aric Almirola

14 – Brad Keselowski

15 – Martin Truex Jr.

16 – Paul Menard

17 – Ryan Newman

18 – Jamie McMurray

19 – William Byron

20 – Matt Kenseth

21 – Regan Smith

22 – AJ Allmendinger

23 – Bubba Wallace

24 – David Ragan

25 – Chris Buescher

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – Matt DiBenedetto

28 – Alex Bowman

29 – Ty Dillon

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

32 – JJ Yeley

33 – Landon Cassill

34 – BJ McLeod

35 – Clint Bowyer

36 – Jimmie Johnson

37 – Ross Chastain

38 – Harrison Rhodes

39 – Timmy Hill

