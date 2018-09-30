(09-29-2018 Dacono CO) The Sunbelt Rentals Championship night featured double main events for every division and not a single championship had been determined entering the night. Brett Yackey would finish up his rock solid season by taking home the Galitz Transportation Late Model title his second in 3 years. The other champions who were crowned were Kyle Ray in the SUNOCO Grand American Modifieds, Justin McKeachie in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s and Tyler Mander in the Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks.

Galitz Transportation Late Models

For 3 years running a Yackey has been awarded a track championship in the Galitz Transportation Late Models. Last year Brian Yackey was king of the division following Brett’s 2016 championship. This year Brett was once again crowned as he had a marvelous season winning 5 feature events on the year. Brett was pushed for the title by #76 Chad Cowen who also had a fantastic season and stayed within 11 points of Yackey entering the final night. But Yackey was smooth and confident and after a scare in the second feature avoiding a large crash directly in front of him cruised to the title. Yackey took home 5th and 2nd in the two features which was more than enough to top the points.

Cowen on the other had had a roller coaster of a night by winning the preliminary feature event but being involved in the early race crash in the second feature which forced NASCAR officials to send him to the rear of the pack. Cowen would eventually salvage a 4th place finish but have to settle for the runner-up in the points chase.

Winning the final feature was #53 Nathan Gasser who added his second win on the season and an impressive top 5 finish in the points.

Stellar rookie driver #07 David Hondel would take home Rookie of the Year honor.

Long time Late Model competitor Alan Carter made his final appearance in the division waving to the crowd as he led the field out for the final race. Carter’s support and devotion to the speedway is second to none and he will be sorely missed in the coming season and beyond.

2018 CHAMPION: #7y Brett Yackey

2018 Rookie of the Year: #07 David Hondel

40 Lap Feature: #53G Nathan Gasser

Preliminary Feature: 76 Chad Cowen

QUICK TIME: #76 Chad Cowen 17.665

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

The two feature events in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds were won by drivers who had either been in victory circle more than they could remember or one who made his first appearance there. Ed Vecchiarelli took home the first feature and added that trophy to his vast collection in the division. But the final feature was dominated by #44s Clint Schubert who after many close calls finally broke into victory lane. An enthusiastic Schubert thanked his crew, family and fans in winner’s circle after holding off #25x Cris Muhler who was making his first appearance in the GAMs in 2018.

Kyle Ray in the home built bright orange #58 Grand American Modified played it safe and stayed out of trouble cruising to his first track championship in the Grand American Modifieds and his second at the track adding to his 2014 Supermodified title. Ray entered the night with a slim lead on #44 Justin Case who took home 3rd in both feature events. Danny Liebert in the #77 GAM was awarded the 2018 Rookie of the Year Award.

2018 CHAMPION: #58 Kyle Ray

2018 Rookie of the Year: #77 Danny Liebert

35 Lap Feature: #44s Clint Schubert

Preliminary Feature: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

QUICK TIME: #58 Kyle Ray 17.264

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

Mike Stewart’s #33S Lincoln Tech Pure Stock was untouchable on the final points race of 2018 as he promptly set quick time with a 20.414 and then won both the preliminary feature as well as the final feature of 2018. Stewart’s car certainly showed battle scars as he careened through traffic on his way to the double victory.

But all eyes were on #03 Tyler Mander and #99R Ryan Raley who entered the night 17 points apart in the final season standings. Not much changed after the first feature as Mander snagged 3rd place and Raley was 5th. But in the final feature bad luck hit Raley as he had a right rear go flat near the end of the race eliminating him from any hopes of a championship. Mander crossed the line 3rd in the final race which was more than good enough to earn him the season crown. Along with the championship Mander will be forced got move up to a higher division in 2019.

2018 CHAMPION: #03 Tyler Mander

30 Lap Feature: #33s Mike Stewart

Preliminary Feature: #33s Mike Stewart

QUICK TIME: #33s Mike Stewart 20.414

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

Justin McKeachie grabbed his second Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 championship by taking 3rd in the preliminary feature and 4th in the final feature. Jared Wall who was in contention for the championship bettered McKeachie in both features by taking 2nd and 3rd but that wasn’t enough to take home Jared’s first Figure 8 title. McKeachie’s title broke Jereme Wall’s streak after winning the last 3 championships in a row at Colorado National Speedway. Justin’s other championship was in 2013 and now sets his sight on a repeat in 2019.

As far as winner’s circle was concerned #15 Jereme Wall dominated the preliminary feature and #3 Joe Wolfe Jr. took home the final feature which was his first ever win in the division.

Daniel Wood in the #7 Figure 8 car was awarded the Rookie of the Year.

2018 CHAMPION: #50 Justin McKeachie

2018 Rookie of the Year: #7 Daniel Wood

40 Lap Feature: #3 Michael Wolfe Jr.

Preliminary Feature: #15 Jereme Wall

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Model Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

2. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley

3. 24 Eric Bowers (R) Colorado Springs

4. 76 Chad Cowan Gering

5. 31 Derek Smith Mead

6. 07 Dave Hondel (R) Cheyenne

7. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

8. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

9. 85 Don Cole (R) Dacono

10. 28 Alan Carter Ogallala

11. 98P Natalie Phelps (R) Cheyenne

12. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

13. 6K Jonathan Knee (R)

14. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

15. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

DNS 29 Rayshawn Carter Denver

DNS 31S Chris Simpson Fountain

Late Model Preliminary Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 76 Chad Cowan Gering

2. 31 Derek Smith Mead

3. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

4. 07 Dave Hondel (R) Cheyenne

5. 7Y Brett Yackey Greeley

6. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

7. 85 Don Cole (R) Dacono

8. 6K Jonathan Knee (R)

9. 9 Brent Cave Brighton

10. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

11. 98P Natalie Phelps (R) Cheyenne

12. 94 Kyle Morse Peyton

13. 24 Eric Bowers (R) Colorado Springs

14. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

15. 29 Rayshawn Carter Denver

16. 31S Chris Simpson Fountain

17. 28 Alan Carter Ogallala

Grand American Modified Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

2. 25x Cris Muhler

3. 44 Justin Case Brighton

4. 66 John Seely Paker

5. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

6. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

7. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

8. 77 Danny Liebert (R)

9. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

10. 72 Ryan Higgs (R) Lakewood

11. 22x Blane Lujan Pueblo West

12. 85 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

13. 22 Brian Weinmaster

Grand American Modified Preliminary Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

3. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

4. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

5. 44 Justin Case Brighton

6. 66 John Seely Paker

7. 25x Cris Muhler

8. 77 Danny Liebert (R)

9. 85 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

10. 22 Brian Weinmaster

11. 22x Blane Lujan Pueblo West

12. 72 Ryan Higgs (R) Lakewood

13. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

Figure 8 Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

2. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

3. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

4. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

5. 7 Daniel Wood (R) Greeley

6. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

7. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

8. 9 Brent Cave Commerce City

9. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

10. 2 Jeremy Jackson Lakewood

11. 8 Brian McCartney (R) Colorado Springs

12. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton

13. 18 Amanda Stepanich (R) Arvada

14. 88 Thomas Huffman

Figure 8 Preliminary Feature:

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

4. 35 Chris Voorhis Thornton

5. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

6. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr Westminster

7. 9 Brent Cave Commerce City

8. 7 Daniel Wood (R) Greeley

9. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

10. 18 Amanda Stepanich (R) Arvada

11. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Thornton

12. 8 Brian McCartney (R) Colorado Springs

13. 2 Jeremy Jackson Lakewood

14. 88 Thomas Huffman

Pure Stock FEATURE:

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

3. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

4. 33S Mike Steward Byers

5. 60 Matt Hill Brighton

6. 18W Keanna Weber Henderson

7. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland

8. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

9. 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

10. 37 Scott Dent

11. 33X Chadron Denman Commerce City

12. 3T Christopher Galvin Thornton

13. 43X Terri Pugliese Northglenn

14. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

15. 21 Jay Hill Denver

16. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

17. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

18. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch

19. 1NE Alexis Charette

20. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

21. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

22. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

23. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

24. 17B Tommy McCarty

DNS 34 Ronald Johnson Wheat Ridge

DNS 38C Colton Green Arvada

Pure Stock Preliminary Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 33S Mike Steward Byers

2. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

3. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

4. 60 Matt Hill Brighton

5. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

6. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

7. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland

8. 88 Jacob Poole Evans

9. 21 Jay Hill Denver

10. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

11. 33X Chadron Denman Commerce City

12. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

13. 3T Christopher Galvin Thornton

14. 37 Scott Dent

15. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

16. 34 Ronald Johnson Wheat Ridge

17. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

18. 43X Terri Pugliese Northglenn

19. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

20. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

21. 1NE Alexis Charette

22. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch

23. 18W Keanna Weber Henderson

24. 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

25. 38C Colton Green Arvada

26. 17B Tommy McCarty