Watermelon Farmer Wins

photo credit: Ron Olds
Ross Chastain who two weeks ago had a little run in with veteran Monster Energy Cup driver Kevin Harvick, who then questioned Chastain ability to drive a fast race car answered Harvicks question with a victory in the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Chastain who survived three restarts within the last 20 laps led for 180 of the scheduled 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Justin Allgaier clinched the regular season championship with a 2nd place finish.photo credit:Ron Olds
“Holy cow! I’m just a watermelon farmer from Florida-I’m not supposed to do that,” said Chastain, who carried one of his trademark watermelons to Victory Lane. “This shows you anything in your life is possible.
“I never thought this would happen. It’s incredible. Allgaier was awesome. He’s insane. I had to play possum there (on the restarts) and then changed it up. The car was just amazing. This was all we could ask for. We did it!”photo credit: Ron Oldsphoto credit: Ron Olds
Finishing Order
DC Solar 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Ross Chastain
2 – Justin Allgaier
3 – Cole Custer
4 – Christopher Bell
5 – Elliott Sadler
6 – Ryan Preece
7 – Brandon Jones
8 – Ryan Truex
9 – Austin Cindric
10 – Spencer Gallagher
11 – JJ Yeley
12 – Ryan Sieg
13 – Jeremy Clements
14 – Landon Cassill
15 – Joey Gase
16 – Alex Labbe
17 – Ray Black Jr.
18 – Garrett Smithley
19 – BJ McLeod
20 – Josh Williams
21 – Cole Rouse
22 – Spencer Boyd
23 – Max Tullman
24 – Bayley Currey
25 – Chad Finchum
26 – Vinnie Miller
27 – Josh Bilicki
28 – Tyler Reddick
29 – Daniel Hemric
30 – Shane Lee
31 – Chase Briscoe
32 – David Starr
33 – Mike Harmon
34 – Timmy Hill
35 – Ryan Reed
36 – Matt Tifft
37 – Stan Mullis
38 – John Jackson
39 – Jeff Green
40 – Michael Annett
