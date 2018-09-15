Watermelon Farmer Wins

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Ross Chastain who two weeks ago had a little run in with veteran Monster Energy Cup driver Kevin Harvick, who then questioned Chastain ability to drive a fast race car answered Harvicks question with a victory in the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Chastain who survived three restarts within the last 20 laps led for 180 of the scheduled 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Justin Allgaier clinched the regular season championship with a 2nd place finish.photo credit:Ron Olds

“Holy cow! I’m just a watermelon farmer from Florida-I’m not supposed to do that,” said Chastain, who carried one of his trademark watermelons to Victory Lane. “This shows you anything in your life is possible.

“I never thought this would happen. It’s incredible. Allgaier was awesome. He’s insane. I had to play possum there (on the restarts) and then changed it up. The car was just amazing. This was all we could ask for. We did it!” photo credit: Ron Olds

Finishing Order

DC Solar 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Ross Chastain

2 – Justin Allgaier

3 – Cole Custer

4 – Christopher Bell

5 – Elliott Sadler

6 – Ryan Preece

7 – Brandon Jones

8 – Ryan Truex

9 – Austin Cindric

10 – Spencer Gallagher

11 – JJ Yeley

12 – Ryan Sieg

13 – Jeremy Clements

14 – Landon Cassill

15 – Joey Gase

16 – Alex Labbe

17 – Ray Black Jr.

18 – Garrett Smithley

19 – BJ McLeod

20 – Josh Williams

21 – Cole Rouse

22 – Spencer Boyd

23 – Max Tullman

24 – Bayley Currey

25 – Chad Finchum

26 – Vinnie Miller

27 – Josh Bilicki

28 – Tyler Reddick

29 – Daniel Hemric

30 – Shane Lee

31 – Chase Briscoe

32 – David Starr

33 – Mike Harmon

34 – Timmy Hill

35 – Ryan Reed

36 – Matt Tifft

37 – Stan Mullis

38 – John Jackson

39 – Jeff Green

40 – Michael Annett

