Tuff Truckin In Vegas

photo credit: Ron Olds

Grant Enfinger survived 3 overtime restarts and one big crash to earn his first victory of the season. With the victory also come the advancement into round two of the playoff round.

Colorado Driver Chris Eggleston would survive the 2nd to last restart when the truck of Timothy Peters lost the grip on the high side coming out of turn 4 turning in front of the oncoming pack of trucks, the result looked like Robbie Gordon’s Stadium Truck series invaded the infield grass. Eggleston would finish in the 10th position. photo credit: Ron Olds

Finishing Order

World of Westgate 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Grant Enfinger

2 – Johnny Sauter

3 – Justin Haley

4 – Ben Rhodes

5 – MattCrafton

6 – Myatt Snider

7 – Ross Chastain

8 – Austin Theriault

9 – Austin Wayne Self

10 – Chris Eggleston

11 – Brett Moffitt

12 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

13 – Korbin Forrister

14 – Justin Fontaine

15 – Jesse Little

16 – Bayley Currey

17 – Stewart Friesen

18 – Noah Gragson

19 – Timothy Peters

20 – Jordan Anderson

21 – T.J. Bell

22 – John Hunter Nemechek

23 – Austin Hill

24 – Cody Coughlin

25 – Cory Roper

26 – Brandon Jones

27 – Todd Gilliland

28 – Wendell Chavous

29 – Riley Herbst

30 – Bo Le Mastus

31 – Joe Nemechek

32 – Tanner Thorson

