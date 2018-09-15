Tuff Truckin In Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
Grant Enfinger survived 3 overtime restarts and one big crash to earn his first victory of the season. With the victory also come the advancement into round two of the playoff round.
Colorado Driver Chris Eggleston would survive the 2nd to last restart when the truck of Timothy Peters lost the grip on the high side coming out of turn 4 turning in front of the oncoming pack of trucks, the result looked like Robbie Gordon’s Stadium Truck series invaded the infield grass. Eggleston would finish in the 10th position.photo credit: Ron Olds
Finishing Order
World of Westgate 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Grant Enfinger
2 – Johnny Sauter
3 – Justin Haley
4 – Ben Rhodes
5 – MattCrafton
6 – Myatt Snider
7 – Ross Chastain
8 – Austin Theriault
9 – Austin Wayne Self
10 – Chris Eggleston
11 – Brett Moffitt
12 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
13 – Korbin Forrister
14 – Justin Fontaine
15 – Jesse Little
16 – Bayley Currey
17 – Stewart Friesen
18 – Noah Gragson
19 – Timothy Peters
20 – Jordan Anderson
21 – T.J. Bell
22 – John Hunter Nemechek
23 – Austin Hill
24 – Cody Coughlin
25 – Cory Roper
26 – Brandon Jones
27 – Todd Gilliland
28 – Wendell Chavous
29 – Riley Herbst
30 – Bo Le Mastus
31 – Joe Nemechek
32 – Tanner Thorson
