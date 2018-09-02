photo credit: Ron Olds ( Hamlin throw back file 2010)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 1, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota bounced back from subpar efforts in the first two rounds to qualify third for Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

The Furniture Row Racing driver ran a lap of 28.392 seconds at 173.204 mph on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. He will line up on the inside of Row 2 for the 367-lap, 501.3-mile race.

“Yeah, you know this place is hard on tires, so you try not to abuse them too much,” said Truex. “We were able to put together a solid lap in those first two rounds – enough to move us on and then it was really all about just trying to get all I could. We weren’t the fastest car by any means, but we were the most consistent and that’s what got us a good starting spot. The Bass Pro Shops/5-hour Energy guys did a good job and it’s a good place to start here and we’ll go get them tomorrow night.”

Truex was 20th in the first round (28.381, 173.271) and ninth in the second round (28.376, 173.301).

Denny Hamlin won the pole

Starting Line Up

Southern 500

Darlington Raceway.

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Larson

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Alex Bowman

5 – Kyle Busch

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Erik Jones

8 – Joey Logano

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – William Byron

11 – Chase Elliott

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Matt Kenseth

16 – Daniel Suarez

17- Clint Bowyer

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Chris Buescher

20 – Jimmie Johnson

21 – Ryan Blaney

22 – Kevin Harvick

23 – David Ragan

24 – AJ Allmendinger

25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26 – Michael McDowell

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Ty Dillon

29 – Kasey Kahne

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Jamie McMurray

32 – JJ Yeley

33 – Ross Chastain

34 – Corey Lajoie

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – BJ McLeod

38 – Derrike Cope

39 – Joey Gase

40 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

