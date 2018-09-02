photo credit: Ron Olds ( Hamlin throw back file 2010)
DARLINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 1, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota bounced back from subpar efforts in the first two rounds to qualify third for Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The Furniture Row Racing driver ran a lap of 28.392 seconds at 173.204 mph on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval. He will line up on the inside of Row 2 for the 367-lap, 501.3-mile race.
“Yeah, you know this place is hard on tires, so you try not to abuse them too much,” said Truex. “We were able to put together a solid lap in those first two rounds – enough to move us on and then it was really all about just trying to get all I could. We weren’t the fastest car by any means, but we were the most consistent and that’s what got us a good starting spot. The Bass Pro Shops/5-hour Energy guys did a good job and it’s a good place to start here and we’ll go get them tomorrow night.”
Truex was 20th in the first round (28.381, 173.271) and ninth in the second round (28.376, 173.301).
Denny Hamlin won the pole
Starting Line Up
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway.
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Larson
3 – Martin Truex Jr.
4 – Alex Bowman
5 – Kyle Busch
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Erik Jones
8 – Joey Logano
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – William Byron
11 – Chase Elliott
12 – Aric Almirola
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Matt Kenseth
16 – Daniel Suarez
17- Clint Bowyer
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Chris Buescher
20 – Jimmie Johnson
21 – Ryan Blaney
22 – Kevin Harvick
23 – David Ragan
24 – AJ Allmendinger
25 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26 – Michael McDowell
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Ty Dillon
29 – Kasey Kahne
30 – Matt DiBenedetto
31 – Jamie McMurray
32 – JJ Yeley
33 – Ross Chastain
34 – Corey Lajoie
35 – Landon Cassill
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – BJ McLeod
38 – Derrike Cope
39 – Joey Gase
40 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
