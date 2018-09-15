Starting Line Up – Las Vegas

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

LAS VEGAS (Sept. 14, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. dealt with a tight-handling No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota throughout qualifying but recovered well enough in the pole round to place 10th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Truex lapped the 1.5-mile tri-oval in 29.017 seconds at 186.098 mph in the third and final round. He was 21st in the first round (29.072, 185.746) and seventh in his second attempt in the second (28.891, 186.909). The No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota will line up on the outside of Row 5.

“I was surprised by the lack of grip out there,” said Truex. “Our first run wasn’t very good and we just kind of had to scramble. The first run of the second round was really bad, even worse than the first run, and it was like ‘oh my goodness.’ I thought we were going to be able to pick it up there. Quite a masterful job by the 5-hour ENERGY guys to give me something to advance to the third round. We put a good lap in. Then that last run we just missed it again so I don’t know.

“It was kind of a crazy day. We didn’t get much practice, obviously, just 20 minutes. I think the track changed throughout practice and not being out there for the last 30 minutes always hurts you. I wish we could have done a little better but we’ll take that. It’s still a decent spot to start, 10th. We’ll be on the outside and make our way to the front.”

The Mayetta, N.J., native won the first race of the playoffs the past two seasons when the post-season started at Chicagoland Speedway.

Erik Jones won the pole. photo credit: Ron Olds

Starting Line Up

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

1 – Erik Jones

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Denny Hamlin

4 – Kyle Busch

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Chase Elliott

8 – Kurt Busch

9 – Alex Bowman

10 – Martin Truex Jr.

11 – Kyle Larson

12 – Jamie McMurray

13 – Brad Keselowski

14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15 – Clint Bowyer

16 – Aric Almirola

17 – Jimmie Johnson

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Daniel Suarez

20 – Paul Menard

21 – William Byron

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Trevor Bayne

24 – Michael McDowell

25 – Regan Smith

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – David Ragan

28 – Chris Buescher

29 – AJ Allmendinger

30 – Ty Dillon

31 – Bubba Wallace

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Kyle Weatherman

34 – Ross Chastain

35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Landon Cassill

38 – BJ McLeod

39 – Timmy Hill

40 – Reed Sorenson

