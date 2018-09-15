Starting Line Up – Las Vegas

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
LAS VEGAS (Sept. 14, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. dealt with a tight-handling No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota throughout qualifying but recovered well enough in the pole round to place 10th for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Truex lapped the 1.5-mile tri-oval in 29.017 seconds at 186.098 mph in the third and final round. He was 21st in the first round (29.072, 185.746) and seventh in his second attempt in the second (28.891, 186.909). The No. 78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota will line up on the outside of Row 5.
“I was surprised by the lack of grip out there,” said Truex. “Our first run wasn’t very good and we just kind of had to scramble. The first run of the second round was really bad, even worse than the first run, and it was like ‘oh my goodness.’ I thought we were going to be able to pick it up there. Quite a masterful job by the 5-hour ENERGY guys to give me something to advance to the third round. We put a good lap in. Then that last run we just missed it again so I don’t know.
“It was kind of a crazy day. We didn’t get much practice, obviously, just 20 minutes. I think the track changed throughout practice and not being out there for the last 30 minutes always hurts you. I wish we could have done a little better but we’ll take that. It’s still a decent spot to start, 10th. We’ll be on the outside and make our way to the front.”
The Mayetta, N.J., native won the first race of the playoffs the past two seasons when the post-season started at Chicagoland Speedway.
Erik Jones won the pole. photo credit: Ron Olds
Starting Line Up
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 – Erik Jones
2 – Joey Logano
3 – Denny Hamlin
4 – Kyle Busch
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Chase Elliott
8 – Kurt Busch
9 – Alex Bowman
10 – Martin Truex Jr.
11 – Kyle Larson
12 – Jamie McMurray
13 – Brad Keselowski
14 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15 – Clint Bowyer
16 – Aric Almirola
17 – Jimmie Johnson
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Daniel Suarez
20 – Paul Menard
21 – William Byron
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Trevor Bayne
24 – Michael McDowell
25 – Regan Smith
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – David Ragan
28 – Chris Buescher
29 – AJ Allmendinger
30 – Ty Dillon
31 – Bubba Wallace
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Kyle Weatherman
34 – Ross Chastain
35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
36 – JJ Yeley
37 – Landon Cassill
38 – BJ McLeod
39 – Timmy Hill
40 – Reed Sorenson
