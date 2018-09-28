Starting Line Up – Charlotte ROVAL

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 28, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. just barely missed the pole round of qualifying for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series road race with a 13th-place showing on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Truex lapped the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL in 77.390 seconds at 106.060 mph in his second attempt in the first of two rounds of qualifying. He picked up five positions from his first attempt but fell just four-one-hundredths-of-a-second short of the 12th-place cutoff run of Ryan Blaney (77.350, 106.115).

The No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota will line up on the inside of Row 7 for Sunday’s 109-lap, 248.52-mile race.

“The first run, I think we maybe just went out a little too early,” said Truex. “And then they (another competitor) knocked the tires back coming out of the chicane so you could straighten it out more and gain speed so we gained quite a bit there on our second run. I just got real tight coming out of the infield onto the big track (regular oval turns 1 and 2) and chattered the front tires. I couldn’t get into the gas and lost a lot of time. If I hadn’t screwed that corner up I’d have been in good shape.

“We only made three laps of practice and to figure this place out is a little tricky. I wish we could have got another run or two in practice but that’s the way it goes and we’ll line up in 13th and go get them.”

Sunday’s race will be the third of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and the cutoff race to reduce the championship field from 16 to 12. Truex and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team clinched a berth into the Round of 12 last weekend at Richmond Raceway.(D.H.FRRpr/ 9.28.18)

Kurt Busch won the pole.

Starting Line Up

Charlotte Motor Speed Way – Roval

9/28/18

1 – Kurt Busch

2 – AJ Allmendinger

3 – Alex Bowman

4 – Chase Elliott

5 – Kyle Larson

6 – Jimmie Johnson

7 – Clint Bowyer

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Chris Buescher

11 – Daniel Hemric

12 – Erik Jones

13 – Martin Truex Jr.

14 – Kyle Busch

22 – Joey Logano

16 – Trevor Bayne

17 – Daniel Suarez

18 – Michael McDowell

19 – Kevin Harvick

20 – Aric Almirola

21 – William Byron

22 – Paul Menard

23 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24 – Austin Dillon

25 – Brad Keselowski

26 – Austin Dillon

27 – Denny Hamlin

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – Ryan Newman

30 – David Ragan

31 – Justin Marks

32 – Regan Smith

33 – Cole Whitt

34 – Bubba Wallace

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – JJ Yeley

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – Landon Cassill

39 – Stanton Barrett

40 – Timmy Hill

