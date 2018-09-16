(09-15-2018 Dacono CO) On a gorgeous September Colorado evening Michael Scott, Kyle Clegg and Randy Whitman grabbed track championships in the Pro Trucks, Legend Cars and Supermodifieds. For Scott it was his first CNS track championship finishing ahead of rookie driver Brian Yackey. Justin Simonson took home the final Pro Truck feature event as Wayne Barlock Jr. and Cris Muhler were victorious in the Legend Cars and Supermodifieds.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

Entering the final night of points racing for the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks Cheyenne Wyoming’s Michael Scott had a 22 point lead on 2nd place Brian Yackey from Greeley. The Snap-On Tools Championship Night would consist of two feature events pushing Scott to earn his first ever CNS track championship.

In the first 30 lap feature Scott jumped out to an early lead and set sail building a large margin between himself and the rest of the field. As the race wore down it seemed that most drivers were pacing themselves knowing another feature would follow later in the night. However #33 Jesse Davis wasn’t content to ride out the night and pulled up on the inside of Scott and the two trucks began to battle. Davis was pushing hard for the lead with just 3 laps to go but got loose in turn 4 and had to backoff to avoid spinning. Scott then cruised to the win with Davis in 2nd place.

With the win in the first feature Scott merely needed to avoid finishing last in the final feature to ensure his championship season. #7j Justin Simonson and #8 Jeff Walbaum occupied the front row for the green flag and the race was on. #9 Curtis Heldenbrand snuck his way into 2nd but didn’t seem to be a threat to Simonson running out front. Scott and Yackey were having a bit of a battle for 4th position which was the best action in the race.

A late yellow flag created high drama when Simonson, Heldenbrand and Scott began to race for the win. Scott could have merely rode out the final laps and took him the championship but apparently that’s not in his nature as he took the high groove in an attempt to pass both Heldenbrand and Simonson. Yet on the back straight there wasn’t enough room for all three drivers and Scott brushed the wall causing front end damage to his truck. Scott was able to avoid complete disaster and limp to a 5th place finish and the grand prize of a 2018 Pro Truck Championship. Simonson held on for the feature win with Heldenbrand close behind. Brian Yackey and Jesse Davis were 3rd and 4th.

Brian Yackey’s rookie season in the Pro Trucks earned him Rookie of the Year honors as well as an impressive runner-up spot in the final standings.

2018 CHAMPION: #82 Michael Scott

2018 ROTY: #22 Brian Yackey

FEATURE 1: #82 Michael Scott

FEATURE 2: #7j Justin Simonson

QUICK TIME: #82 Michael Scott 17.487

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

2018 was a dominating season for Westminster’s Kyle Clegg in the Elite V Twin Legend Car division. Clegg entered the final night of racing with a massive 78 point lead in points on the back of his 9 main event wins. To have a bit of fun Clegg decided to start at the very back of the 32 car Legend main event knowing he had already locked up another track championship. Danny Medina who rode 2nd in points decided to join Clegg at the back of the pack just to make things interesting. As you might imagine Clegg and Medina put on a great show for the fans blazing a trail to the front of the field.

With Clegg and Medina out of the picture up front it left #3 Wayne Barlock Jr. and #98 Brent Sheidemantle to battle for the lead and battle they did. Back and forth Barlock and Sheidemantle traded the lead with daring passes all while navigating lapped traffic.

On the final corner it was anyone’s race as Sheidemantle, Barlock and #48 Cody Dempster raced out of turn 4. You could have thrown a blanket over the top 3 cars as they crossed the line for the checkered flag. When the dust settled it was Barlock with the win and Sheidemantle and Dempster in 2nd and 3rd. #30 Darrell Stewart was close behind in 4th and Clegg and Medina were 5th and 6th.

2018 was Kyle Clegg’s 5th CNS track championship in the Legend Car division. Taking home Rookie of the Year honors was #96 Ryan Rudolph.

2018 CHAMPION: #66 Kyle Clegg

2018 ROTY: #96 Ryan Rudolph

FEATURE: #3 Wayne Barlock Jr.

DASH 1: #3 Wayne Barlock Jr.

DASH 2: #46 Zach Witherwax

DASH 3: #13 Jason Hulvey

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.740

Supermodifieds

The final Supermodified race of 2018 had an unexpected amount of drama as well as several twists and turns making its one of the best races of the night. It seemed as if it would be an easy win for #58 Kyle Ray as he powered his way to the front and began to dominate the race. Yet all eyes were on #1j Luke Johnson and #34 Randy Whitman who were battling for the championship separated by a mere 3 points entering the feature. Johnson would secure his first championship simply by finishing ahead or directly behind Whitman in the race.

Johnson was struggling to to get by last year’s champ #13 Ricky Otts which would have put him behind Whitman where he needed to be.

Back up front Ray’s car suddenly broke and what looked like an easy win ended in disappointment.

Cris Muhler in his #95 sprint car was now the new leader and he was flat out flying but Whitman had found some speed and was pressuring for the lead. Muhler and Whitman began to put on a great battle for the lead as Whitman would pass Muhler low heading into turn one and then Muhler would burst out of turn 2 on the high side as if he was shot out of a cannon retaking the lead lap after lap.

Behind the leader’s Johnson had found a way to get by Otts for 3rd and was now in championship position but slowed to a stop with mechanical issues and his chances of a championship were heartbreakingly over.

Muhler would hold off Whitman to take an emotional win while Randy would settle for 2nd but secure his first Supermodified track championship.

2018 CHAMPION: #34 Randy Whitman

FEATURE: #95 Chris Muhler

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

QUICK TIME: #58 Kyle Ray 14.730

DEMOX

Heavy: #31 Dave Johnson

Lite: #13 Cole Birch

DEMOX action…

