Ryland Wins $1,000 Prize in Hobby Stock 50 Lapper At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…September 8…Fred Ryland returned to Antioch Speedway in a Hobby Stock built specifically for the special race and ended up winning the 50 lap Main Event. Ryland is a past Hobby Stock and B Modified champion at the track The race paid $1,000 to win and was divided into two 25 lap segments.

Ryland worked his way from the sixth row into third by lap 13. On lap 15, Ryland made a strong inside pass in Turn 4 and took the lead from Jon Haney. Haney retired from second on lap 22 as Ryland led Cameron Swank and Brad Myers at the halfway break.

Ryland turned in a rather dominant performance during the second half and led by as much as a straightaway before caution flags erased the lead on multiple occasions. Myers took second from Swank on a lap 42 restart, but he was no match for the flying Ryland. Swank settled for third, followed by Dave Hill and Jimmy Robbins.

There were 25 Hobby Stocks for this show, which meant they would run a 12 lap B Main. Chris Long led all the way for the win. Jimmy Robbins came from last starting to finish second ahead of George Silva.

Kellen Chadwick scored his fifth 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event win of the season. Chadwick made the last minute decision to go racing after watching the IMCA Nationals online earlier in the afternoon. He started back in 10th and methodically worked his way to the front. He scored the victory with Raymond Lindeman a season-best second. Point leader Nick DeCarlo came from the fifth row to finish third ahead of Bobby Motts Jr and Josh Combs.

Point leader Jeff Decker scored his fifth DIRTcar Late Model 20 lap feature win of the season. Most of the race was led by two-time champion Richard Papenhausen. A lap 19 yellow flag gave the point leader Decker one more shot at Papenhausen. As they entered the final turn, Decker got a good run on the inside as Papenhausen went just a little bit high. There was contact exiting the final turn, and Decker beat Papenhausen to the checkered flag for the win. Kimo Oreta had a season-best third place finish, followed by Mike Hynes and Rod Oliver.

Mike Gustafson won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was the second win of the season for The two-time division champion. Gustafson led from the start, and only a lap two yellow flag slowed the pace. Mike Walko ran a close second for much of the race as reigning champion Kimo Oreta battled Chad Hammer for third. Oreta finally gained the position on lap eight and reeled in the lead two cars as they were in traffic during the final three laps. However, Gustafson was just a bit quicker as he held off Walko and Oreta for the victory. Mark Garner recovered from an early crash to finish fourth, followed by John Evans.

David Michael Rosa continued his breakout season with his fourth 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event victory. He and his father, two time Street Stock champion David Rosa, won heat races and started back in the fourth row. It turned out to be a battle of the Rosa’s with David Michael just beating David back to the line for the win. Point leader Mike Corsaro continues his march towards a second straight championship as he finished third, followed by Mario Marques and 2010 champion Jerry Doty.

Next week is the John Soares Sr Memorial Top Dog Race, featuring the All Star Series A Modifieds, DIRTCar Late Models, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. The race pays tribute to the track’s founding promoter, who ran the speedway for its first 20 seasons. For further informatio9n, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jon Haney, Fred Ryland, Dave Hill, Lonnie Leonard. B Main (12 Laps)-Chris Long, Jimmy Robbins, George Silva. Main Event (50 Laps)-Fred Ryland, Brad Myers, Cameron Swank, Dave Hill, Jimmy Robbins, Chris Sorensen, Michael Cooper, Chris Brown, Jim Brookshire, Anthony Wellborn.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-David Zeiter, Nick DeCarlo. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Raymond Lindeman, Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Motts Jr., Josh Combs, Sean O’Gara, Bobby Montalvo, Anthony Slaney, David Zeiter, Kyle Brown.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Kimo Oreta, Mike Hynes, Rod Oliver, Dennis Souza, John M Soares.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Gustafson, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Gustafson, Mike Walko, Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, John Evans, Tim O’Hara, Lori Brown, Chad Hammer, Ryan Cherezian.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-David Michael Rosa, David Rosa. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Michael Rosa, David Rosa, Mike Corsaro, Mario Marques, Jerry Doty, Troy Stevenson, Roberto Monroy, Chuck Conover, Giovanni Bertoli, Jesse Pfieffer.