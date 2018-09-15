Ryan Newman Says That’s It.

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Silly Season continues to shake and roll, who’s in who’s out just got a little more interesting after Ryan Newman’s tweet tonight. Just before the end of the NASCAR XFINITY race at Las Vegas Newman sent a tweet out to his followers in part:

“I want to take a moment to let everybody know that I will not return to Richard Childress Racing in 2019.”I have very much enjoyed driving the No. 31 car and want to personally thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR for the support over the past five seasons.

“We were able to put competitive race cars on the racetrack, qualify for the Playoffs on multiple occasions and make a strong run at a championship, and I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish. I have nothing but respect for the organization and everyone involved, and I’m thankful for having had the opportunity to drive at RCR.”

“I’m not ready to announce my future plans at this time, but it is my full intention to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time (sic) in 2019 and beyond,” Newman said on Twitter. “We are currently working through the options for next season and hopefully we will be able to announce those plans in the very near future.”

