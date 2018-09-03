Pit Stop Trouble Again

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Truex Jr. Finishes 11th in Roller Coaster Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 2, 2018) – Though Martin Truex Jr. rebounded to finish 11th in Sunday night’s Southern 500, the Furniture Row Racing driver didn’t exit Darlington Raceway with much happiness.

For nearly the first half of the race Truex was a contender while running in either first, second or third place in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota. He also led 30 laps during this stretch, which turned out to be the second most for the race.

But then everything seemed to go south for Truex after making a pit stop on Lap 169 of 367. He came into his pit box in third place but was assessed a pass-through penalty for an uncontrolled tire. The pit-stop error was costly as Truex fell a lap down and was relegated to 16th place.

Since there was an atypical lack of cautions on the track known for being Too Tough To Tame, Truex didn’t get back on the lead lap until a caution was called with only 24 laps remaining.

“It’s really disappointing to have a car that good to be up front and have that many troubles on pit road,” Truex said. “It’s pretty disappointing. We have to clean it up. Playoffs are coming. We do that in the playoffs and we’ll be out in the second round.”

Truex will enter the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next Sunday ranked third in both driver and playoff points. The 10-race playoffs will start the following Sunday Sept. 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The race winner was Brad Keselowski. photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2010 lvms)

DARLINGTON, S.C.

Southern 500,

Sept. 2, 2018

1 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Joey Logano

3 – Kyle Larson

4 – Kevin Harvick

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Kurt Busch

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Erik Jones

9 – Jamie McMurray

10 – Denny Hamlin

11 – Martin Truex Jr.

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Chris Buescher

14 – Aric Almirola

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Austin Dillon

17 – Paul Menard

18 – David Ragan

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Michael McDowell

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – AJ Allmendinger

23 – Alex Bowman

24 – Kasey Kahne

25 – Matt Kenseth

26 – Bubba Wallace

27 – Corey Lajoie

28 – Ross Chastain

29 – Daniel Suarez

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – JJ Yeley

32 – BJ McLeod

33 – Derrike Cope

34 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

35 – William Byron

36 – Clint Bowyer

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Matt DiBenedetto

39 – Jimmie Johnson

40 – Joey Gase

.f