Newton, Oreta, Shrader, Decker, Sorensen Take Antioch Speedway Wins

Antioch, CA…September 22…Shannon Newton won his third 20 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Newton and point leader Bob Newberry battled it out early at the front of the pack while Alan Miranda worked his way up to the front in his search for his fourth victory. By lap 10, Miranda had found his way into the lead, and it looked like it might be his race to win. Working traffic on lap 17, Miranda went high and ended up getting into the wall exiting Turn 2 to end his race. Newberry gave it a good run on the restart, but Newton led the final three laps for the victory. Brandon Burd, Roy Fisher and Scott Martin completed the Top 5.

Kimo Oreta regained the Limited Late Model point lead with his sixth 20 lap Main Event win of the season. Despite starting in the back, Oreta found his way into second by lap three. Ryan Cherezian led the way in his El Camino as he continues to search for his first win. Cherezian led until pushing high exiting Turn 4 on lap 12, which allowed Oreta to slip underneath for the lead. Oreta stretched his advantage to over a straightaway at the checkered flag as Cherezian settled for second. Incoming point leader Mark Garner fell two points behind Oreta following his third place finish ahead of Mike Walko and John Evans.

Kenny Shrader scored his first career 20 lap B Modified Main Event win of the season. Schrader led from the start as Kevin Brown and Chuck Golden battled for second. Last starter and new champion Trevor Clymens came from the back to take third from Brown by lap nine. A lap 17 restart allowed Clymens the opportunity to take second from Golden. However, Shrader held off Clymens in the remaining laps for the satisfying win. Golden settled for third, followed by Kevin Brown and Randy Brown.

Jeff Decker is approaching his fourth Antioch Speedway DIRTcar Late Model championship following his season leading sixth 20 lap feature win. Decker took the lead early on and set a pace that saw him lap everybody except for second place finisher Richard Papenhausen by the waving of the checkered flag. Rod Oliver continues to hold a slim advantage over Papenhausen in the battle for second in the standings following his third place finish. Mike Hynes and John M Soares rounded out the Top 5.

Chris Sorensen locked up his second Hobby Stock championship following his seventh 20 lap Main Event win of the season. Looking for her first career win, rookie Breanna Troen led early on with Sorensen moving past James Thomson for second on lap four. An inside pass in Turn 2 of the ninth lap gained Sorensen the lead from Troen, and he pulled away during the second half of the race for the impressive victory. Troen settled for second, followed by Michael Cooper, Anthony Wellborn and Josh Leach.

The DIRTcar Late Models will run their point season finale this Saturday night. Also competing will be the Dwarf Cars and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat winners (8 Laps)-Brandon Burd, Bryan Sperry, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 laps)-Shannon Newton, Bob Newberry, Brandon Burd, Roy Fisher, Scott Martin, Rick Panfili, Jeff Lee, Mackenzie Newton, Anthony Horn, Alan Miranda.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 laps)-Kimo Oreta, Ryan Cherezian, Mark Garner, Mike Walko, John Evans, Lori Brown, Chad Hammer, Mike Gustafson.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Trevor Clymens, Chuck Golden. Main Event (20 laps)-Kenny Shrader, Trevor Clymens, Chuck Golden, Kevin Brown, Randy Brown, Matt Taylor, Ryan DeForest, Mike Mates.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen. Main Event (20 laps)-Jeff Decker, Richard Papenhausen, Rod Oliver, Mike Hynes, John M Soares, Kimo Oreta, David Newquist NS.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Anthony Wellborn. Main Event (20 laps)-Chris Sorensen, Breanna Troen, Michael Cooper, Anthony Wellborn, Josh Leach, Ricky Foster, James Thomson, Joey Ridgeway Sr, Travis Tabucchi, Tyler Henrickson.