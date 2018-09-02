(09-01-2018, Dacono CO) Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. and Mark Neff won the 40 and 80 lap CNS Super Late Model feature events during Famous Dave’s BBQ Special on a night that started with an emotional tribute to Darrel Smith a legend at the speedway who passed away during the week. After the tear-jerking opening ceremonies the crowd settled into a great night of racing that had just about everything including thrilling circle drag event and a fantastic fireworks display to celebrate Labor Day.

CNS Super Late Models

It was a unique evening for the CNS Super Late Models as they were scheduled to run two feature events one being 40 laps and the finale being 80 laps. Clearly tire conservation would play a factor therefore in the first 40 lapper it did appear that many drivers were content to play it safe and save their tires for later.

Two drivers that didn’t get that memo were #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli and #42 Mark Neff. Starting side by side on the front row both drivers gave it their all and put on an excellent show for the fans. Late in the race Neff and Vecchiarelli made contact heading into turn one and Neff’s car went sideways. Incredibly Neff was able to keep the car from spinning as he drifted through turns one and two. Unfortunately for Neff he lost several positions in the incident.

With Neff out of the picture Vecchiarelli cruised to the win and sent notice that he would be a car to deal with in the 80 lap finale. Bruce Yackey, Chris Eggleston, Brett Yackey and Darren Robertson rounded out the top 5.

In the 80 lap Super Late Model finale #84 Matt Zwingleberg and #43 Kody Vanderwal paced the field to the green flag. Zwingleberg led the first 3 laps giving way to rookie driver #24 Cody Dempster.

A three car battle for the lead developed when Mark Neff poked his nose into the action for the top spot. After 10 laps Neff broke into the lead and set sail distancing himself from the pack. Early in the race both Chris Eggleston and Darren Robertson looked strong moving into 2nd and 3rd but both would begin to fade as the race wore on.

#08 Jace Hansen started near the back of the back and methodically worked his way to the front finding himself in 2nd place but well behind Neff. Hansen may have had a shot to catch the leader but used up his tires fighting to get through the field.

Points leader #82 Michael Scott had a rollercoaster of a race struggling early but later finding some speed in a higher than usual groove in turns 3 and 4. Ultimately Scott would fade again late and finish a disappointing 12th.

The father and son duo of Bruce and Brian Yackey paced themselves nicely and began to come on strong late in the race. Bruce would finish an impressive 4th behind Hansen in 3rd place but Brett would have his best finish in the Super Late Models taking home the runner-up spot in 2nd.

Yet the night belonged to Neff as all of his hard work throughout the season would finally pay off as he took home the HUGE win. At the end of the race Neff had built a 4 second lead on the rest of the field and lapped every car except those in the top six at the finish.

With the wins Eddie Vecchiarelli and Mark Neff became the 6th and then 7th different drivers to win feature events in the Super Late Models in 2018.

The only points race remaining for the Super Late Models is Championship Night on Saturday September 22nd. The Super Lates will also run the final race of the season on Challenge Cup which is a non-points race.

80 LAP FEATURE: #42 Mark Neff 40 LAP FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr.

QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. 16.568

Lincoln Tech Pure Stocks

#03 Tyler Mander swept the night’s events in the Lincoln Tech Pure Stock division setting quick time with a 20.224, winning the fast dash and taking home the feature event. The win was by no means an easy one as Mander had to battle #31 Michael Mathiesen the entire way.

While the race was marred by several cautions and one long red flag due to an oil spill Mander and Mathiesen did thrill the crowd at the finish as they drag raced out of turn 4 and crossed the line just a few feet apart.

Behind Mander and Mathiesen in 1st and 2nd were Ryan Raley Jr. in the #99R car, Tim Coate in the #86 and Jordan Abeyta in the #23 car.

The Pure Stocks wind up their season on Championship Night Saturday September 29th.

FEATURE: #03 Tyler Mander

FAST DASH: #03 Tyler Mander

DASH: #99R Ryan Raley

QUICK TIME: #03 Tyler Mander 20.224

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Kyle Clegg would start in the 6th row of the Elite V Twin Legend Car feature but it would only take him a couple laps to get to the front and battle for the lead with #22 Chris Eggleston. Chris had taken the lead from #30 Darrell Stewart who happens to be the only car running the new 3 cylinder engine sanctioned by INEX.

Eggleston would do his best to hold off Clegg but coming out of turn 4 the 66 car found a way to hug the low groove and get up under Eggleston to take the lead. Chris tried to pull the crossover move coming out of turn 2 and almost made it work. Clegg went on to take the win with Eggleston close behind. #48 Cody Dempster was 3rd, #3 Wayne Barlock Jr was 4th and #20 Darrel Stewart finished an impressive 5th with the new engine.

The only race left for the Legend Cars at CNS is Saturday September 15th for Championship Night.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #08k Krystal Faulkingham

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.803

Witthar Racing Trains

FEATURE: #86 LAST CALL Train

Bandoleros

FAST FEATURE: #18 Chello Milligan

FEATURE: #51 Hutson Milligan

Group A DASH: #07 Aubrei Hilton Group B DASH: #2 Cale Smith

Group A FAST DASH: #16 Cullen Lewis

Group B FAST DASH: #06 Mahkrysta Hilton

RESULTS (some results unofficial)

80 Lap Super Late Model Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

2. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

3. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley

4. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

5. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

6. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

7. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

8. 21 Conner Snow Morrison

9. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne

10. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

11. 22X Mark Jones Denver

12. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

13. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

14. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

15. 59 Charlie Wilson Penrose

16. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

17. 6k Johnathan Knee Arvada

18. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

19. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

20. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

21. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

22. 2 Royal Scott Platteville

40 Lap Super Late Model feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

2. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

3. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

4. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

5. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

6. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

7. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

8. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

9. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

10. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

11. 22X Mark Jones Denver

12. 6k Johnathan Knee Arvada

13. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

14. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

15. 4 Bradley Tilton* Cheyenne

16. 19 Matthew Martinez Parker

17. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

18. 08 Jace Hansen Greeley

19. 59 Charlie Wilson Penrose

20. 21 Conner Snow Morrison

21. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

22. 2 Royal Scott Platteville

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

2. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

3. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

4. 86 Tim Coate Highlands Ranch

5. 23 Jordan Abeyta Denver

6. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

7. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

8. 37 Scott Dent Brighton

9. 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

10. 23G Michael Gallo Loveland

11. 43X Terri Pugliese Northglenn

12. 18W Keanna Weber Henderson

13. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

14. 3T Christopher Galvin

15. 23A Alyssa Salazar Arvada

16. 33X Chadron Denman Commerce City

17. 21 Jay Hill Denver

18. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

19. 68J Matt Sowash Lakewood

20. 33S Mike Steward Byers

DNS 17 Shannon Dyne

DNS 38C Colton Green Arvada

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

4. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

6. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

7. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

8. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

9. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

10. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

11. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

12. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

13. 96 Ryan Rudolph (R) Denver

14. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

15. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

16. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

17. 88 Paul Himler Erie

18. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

19. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

20. 1 Dana Smith (R) Laramie

21. 28 Adam Powers(R) Silverthorne

22. 43 Rob Sears Firestone

23. 95 Jessilyn Dike(R) Westminster

24. 72 Cynthia Robb (R) Wheatridge

25. 78 Ashlyn Himler(R) Erie

26. 00 Christopher Saykally(R) Denver

DNS 27 Ray Oakley Denver

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri

2. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

3. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy

4. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

5. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

6. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

Bandolero FAST

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Chello Milligan

2. 03 isaac Almaswari Lochbuie

3. 3 Nandini Breggin

4. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

5. 16 Cullen Lewis Aurora

6. 10 Lilli McAfee Thornton

7. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

8. 78 Brody Moore Dillon

9. 7X Kate Morse

10. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins

Bandolero

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 51 Hutson Milligan

2. 07 Aubrel Hilton Brighton

3. 17 Cooper Lewis Aurora

4. 2 Cale Smith

5. 63 James Starcher Lyman

6. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

7. 29 Ashlee Richard Henderson

8. 11 Corey Sefcovic Brighton

9. 05 Salamon DeBauche Denver

10. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

11. 99 Isaiah Scott Cheyenne