NASCAR TV – Sept. 27-30 – Charlotte – Roval

By

Monster Energy Cup

XFINITY

Camping World Truck

Special Interest –

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Thursday, September 27 – Charlotte – Roval

4:00 p.m. NASCAR K&N Pro Series East – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:00 p.m. NASCAR Whelen Series – Mustket 250 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Friday, September 28

10:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. – Xfinity Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:00 p.m. – NASCAR America – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

2:30 p.m. – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Saturday, September 29

9:00 a.m. – Cup Practice – NBC Sports App

10:00a.m. – Xfinity Qualifying – CNBC/NBC Sports App

11:30 p.m. – Cup Final Practice – CNBC/NBC Sports App

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity Pre-race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:00 p.m. – Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 200 – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity Post Race – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

Sunday, September 30

10:00a.m. – NASCAR Raceday – FS1

11:00 a.m.- NASCAR America – NBC/NBC Sports App

11:30 a.m. – Cup Pre-race – NBC/NBC Sports App

12:00 p.m. Cup – Bank of America ROVAL – 400, NBC/NBC Sports App

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR Victory Lap – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

6:00 p.m.: Racing Roots: Martin Truex Jr., NBCSN/NBC Sports App

.f