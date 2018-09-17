Motts Wins Soares Memorial Top Dog Race At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…September 15…Bobby Motts Jr scored the win in the 20 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the Third Annual John Soares Sr Memorial Top Dog Race, which honors the track’s founding promoter. Motts is the reigning track champion, and this was his first win of the season. He started on the front row and led all the way. However, during the latter stages of the race, point leader Nick DeCarlo took a few looks to the inside in an attempt to get by. Motts remained strong on the outside and fought off the pressure of DeCarlo for a well-earned victory. Kellen Chadwick finished a close third, followed by Terry DeCarlo Sr and Anthony Slaney.

Two-time DIRTcar Late Model champion Richard Papenhausen won his third 20 lap Main Event of the season. Papenhausen started on the front row and led the race from the start, followed by Dennis Souza. As the previous winner, point leader Jeff Decker started back in the fourth row, and he made a Turn 2 pass on Chester for fourth moments before Rod Oliver came to a stop in Turn 2 while running third. As Papenhausen led the rest of the way, Souza fought off Decker’s every attempt to get by for what would be a season-best second place finish for Souza. Mike Hynes and Oliver rounded out the Top 5.

Reigning Limited Late Model champion Kimo Oreta used a front row start to win his fifth 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event of the season, but he still lost the point lead to heat race winner Mark Garner, who finished second. Oreta led from the start of the non-stop event with Mike Walko an early second. An inside pass in Turn 4 of the seventh lap gained Mark Garner second, but Oreta had a straightaway advantage by then. That never changed in the waning laps as Oreta won ahead of Garner, Walko, Ryan Cherezian and Mike Gustafson.

Rookie Josh Leach won his first career 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Michael Cooper sprinted out to the early lead ahead of point leader Chris Sorensen as Leach worked his way into third on lap three At the midpoint of the race, Leach and Sorensen exchanged second a couple of times before Leach gained the position on lap 14. An inside pass in Turn 2 of the 15th lap gained Leach the lead. Sorensen moved into second on a lap 18 restart, but Leach brought it home to victory, followed by Sorensen, Cooper, Breanna Troen and Cameron Swank.

David Rosa won his first 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Rosa now has almost 60 career Main Event wins at the speedway, mostly from his days in the Street Stocks where he was a two-time champion. Adam Teves led most of the race. David Rosa was running second with five laps to go and made his winning move on lap 18. Teves began to slow on the final lap as David Rosa won ahead of David Michael Rosa, 2010 champion Jerry Doty, Mario Marques and Teves.

The All Star Series racing action returns next week with Wingless Spec Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models and Hobby Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Chester Kniss, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Dennis Souza, Jeff Decker, Mike Hynes, Rod Oliver, Kimo Oreta, Chester Kniss, John M Soares.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Buddy Kniss, Bobby Motts Jr. Main Event (20 laps)- Bobby Motts Jr, Nick DeCarlo, Kellen Chadwick, Terry DeCarlo Sr, Anthony Slaney, Trevor Clymens, Doff Cooksey, Mike Salazar, Terry Kaiser, Buddy Kniss.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, Mike Walko, Ryan Cherezian, Mike Gustafson, Chad Hammer, John Evans.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Breanna Troen, Josh Leach. Main Event (20 Laps)-Josh Leach, Chris Sorensen, Michael Cooper, Brianna Troen, Cameron Swank, Ricky Foster, Angela Brown, Lindsay Buirch, Ed Letterman, Anthony Wellborn.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jerry Doty, David Rosa. Main Event (20 laps)-David Rosa, David Michael Rosa, Jerry Doty, Mario Marquez, Adam Teves, Troy Stevenson, Mike Corsaro, Troy Stevenson Sr, Chris Becker, Timmy Ryan.