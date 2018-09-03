Lucky #7 For Humphries, DeCarlo And Clymens At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…September 1…Saturday night was another occasion for exciting All Star Series Racing at Antioch Speedway, and the #7 came into play in four of the Main Events. Eric Humphries was the seventh different winner in the nine Winged 360 Sprint Car races held so far this season. A Modified point leader Nick DeCarlo won his seventh Main Event of the season, and new B Modified champion Trevor Clymens also won for the seventh time this season. Rookie Anthony Wellborn became the seventh different Hobby Stock feature winner. Past Dwarf Car champion Kevin Miraglio was also a Main Event winner.

Chowchilla’s Eric Humphries made his first appearance of the season and left with the victory in the 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Humphries and Gary Nelson Jr were the eight lap heat winners to earn front row starting positions for the feature. Unfortunately, Nelson hurt a motor in the process to scratch for the night. Incoming point leader Art McCarthy also blew a motor in his heat race to end his night early. Humphries looked impressive in his winning effort. Matt DeMartini used his second straight second place finish to move into the point lead. Tyler Brown had at third place finish in his first visit of the season as Jacob Tuttle and Jeff Strole rounded out the Top 5 at the checkered flag.

In the A Modified 20 lap feature, Nick DeCarlo and Sean O’Gara found themselves starting in the fourth row after winning their eight lap heat races. Mike Karinen and Danny Wagner had front row starts and battled early. Unfortunately, Wagner’s bad luck continued as he and Karinen were out of the running on lap 13. DeCarlo made his way to the front of the pack and scored the satisfying victory. Reigning champion Bobby Motts Jr started 12th and made his way to second by the waving of the checkered flag. O’Gara finished third, followed by Thomas Martin and David Zeiter.

Trevor Clymens had a front row start for the B Modified race and would score the 20 lap Main Event victory. Watsonville point leader Jim DiGiovanni won the heat race and was the closest challenger to Clymens in second. Kevin Brown earned a season best third place finish, followed by Chuck Golden and “Rookie Of The Year” contender Ryan DeForest.

It was another rookie, Anthony Wellborn, grabbing his first career 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win. Point leader Chris Sorensen started back in eighth and made his way to second to present a challenge to Wellborn. However, Wellborn drove a great race and earned his first win. Sorensen settled for a division leading eighth runner up finish. Josh Leach, Phillip Oreta and Jimmy Robbins rounded out the Top 5. Reigning champion Cameron Swank and rookies Haley Gomez and James Thomson were the other heat winners.

Kevin Miraglio and Danny Wagner were eight lap Dwarf Car heat winners. They started on the front row of the 20 lap Main Event, setting up a battle of past champions. Unfortunately, Wagner’s luck in this division was no better than his A Modified luck as he was out after three laps. Last season’s second ranked driver, Devan Kammermann, started back in the sixth row and made his way through the pack to challenge point leader Mike Corsaro for second. He would gain the position. However, Miraglio collected the feature win ahead of Kammermann. Corsaro settled for third, followed by Toby Brown and a season best fifth place finish for Timmy Ryan.

Racing continues next week with the $1,000 to win 50 lap open comp Hobby Stock show. Also competing will be the DIRTcar Late Models, All Star Series A Modifieds, Limited Late Models and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

All Star Series Antioch Speedway

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Gary Nelson Jr., Eric Humphries. Main Event (20 Laps)-Eric Humphries, Matt DeMartini, Tyler Brown, Jacob Tuttle, Jeff Strole, David Dias, Tim Burcher, Art McCarthy DNS, Gary Nelson Jr DNS.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Sean O’Gara. Main Event (20 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Motts Jr, Sean O’Gara, Thomas Martin, David Zeiter, Raymond Lindeman, Danny Wagner, Mike Karinen, Doff Cooksey, John MacDougall.

B Modifieds

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Jim DiGiovanni. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, Jim DiGiovanni, Kevin Brown, Chuck Golden, Ryan DeForest, Kenny Shrader, Randy Brown.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Haley Gomez, James Thomson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Anthony Wellborn, Chris Sorensen, Josh Leach, Phillip Oreta, Jimmy Robbins, Travis Tabucci, Chris Long, Joey Ridgeway Sr, Tyler Hendrickson, John Wacht.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Danny Wagner, Kevin Miraglio. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Miraglio, Devan Kammermann, Mike Corsaro, Toby Brown, Timmy Ryan, Mario Marques, David Rosa, Jerry Doty, Chris Becker, Giovanni Bertoli.