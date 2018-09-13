Kody Vanderwal Looks To Get Dirty In Vegas

Greeley Colorado (September 12, 2018) — This week Kody Vanderwal will be headed to Las Vegas, NV for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Short Tracks dirt track.

We will be running a throwback scheme on the car for this next K&N Pro Series West race. It is modeled after a Hershel McGriff back-up car that Richard Petty borrowed at Seattle International Raceway in 1984 for Petty’s final Winston West start. A special thank you to Biltrite Sign Service Inc., @hmillermotorsports and Erin Harrison @She Wraps for helping with the design and installation.

Racing on dirt in these cars will prove to be a interesting challenge, and Kody and the crew are looking forward to it!

Because all 3 of NASCAR’s upper divisions will also be in town to race at the asphalt track, the K&N Pro Series West will be practicing on Wednesday and racing on Thursday night Sept. 13th.

We are still in need of sponsorship for this event and the rest of the season. If we can be of service to your company, please let us know.

Kody was 3rd in the first practice session and followed up with the 5th fastest time in the second session.