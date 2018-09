K&N Results from Las Vegas

.

Sheldon Creed proved that on Thursday evening at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, as he won the Star Nursery 100 to earn the first NASCAR K&N Pro Series victory of his young career.

He inherited the top spot when dirt track ace and NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Christoper Bell black flagged

photo credit: Ron Olds



Results:

NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Star Nursery 100

1 – Sheldon Creed

2 – Hailie Deegan

3 – Derek Thorn

4 – Cole Keatts

5 – Brendan Gaughan

6 – Cole Rouse

7 – Trevor Huddleston

8 – Ryan Partridge

9 – Matt Levin

10 – Christopher Bell

11 – Austin Reed

12 – Vanessa Robinson

13 – Bill Kann

14 – Tim Ward

15 – David Hibbard

16 – Takuma Koga

17 – Derek Kraus

18 – Todd Souza

19 – Tim Spurgeon

20 – Kody Vanderwal

21 – Michael Kofoid

22 – Rich DeLong III

23 – Buddy Shepherd

24 – Hollis Thackeray