Hughes, Ryland, Nelson Share Merced Speedway Spotlight

Merced, CA…September 15…Darrell Hughes II is closing in on the 2018 IMCA Modified championship at Merced Speedway following his division-leading fourth Main Event win of the season. Because he has the highest point average, Hughes found him self-starting back in the sixth row in the 21 car field. However, he rapidly worked his way to the front of the pack and maintained a fast pace all the way to the checkered flag. Ramie Stone battled Brian Pearce for several laps before claiming the second position with cousin Paul Stone also getting by Pearce for third. Vincent DePalma out of Glendale, Arizona finished fifth ahead of Troy Stone, Jarod Fast, Steve Streeter, Monty Tomlinson and Ray Mayer. Eight lap heat race victories went to Hughes, DePalma, Ramie Stone and Tim Cecil.

Reigning IMCA Sport Modified champion Fred Ryland returned and recorded his first 25 lap Main Event win of the season. The other story of the night was incoming point leader Bruce Nelson’s disappointing finish back in 19th. This opened the door for a point lead change, and Danny Roe recorded his best finish of the year in second, followed by Jack Aguiar and Jeremy Hoff. Hoff emerged with a four point advantage over Roe heading into next week’s point season finale. Kelly Wilkinson charged from 15th starting to finish fifth, followed by Patti Ryland, Cody Parker, Tim Ragsdale, Mark Squadrito and KC Keller. A big turnout of 26 cars required a 15 lap B Main to fill up the remainder of the feature, and Tim Elias won that race ahead of Neill Barcellos and Anthony Giuliani. Eight lap heat race wins went to Keller, Roe, Ragsdale and Patti Ryland.

Shannon Nelson stayed in championship contention with her first 25 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win since 2015. She had Austin Van Hoff and point leader Kodie Dean running closely behind her all the way as they finished in that order at the checkered flag. Dean holds a five point lead over Nelson heading into the final point race on Saturday. Chad Ragsdale finished fourth in only his second start of the season, followed by Brandon Pugh, John Hensley, Roy Hart Jr, Race Shelton, Kristie Shearer and Mike Germait. Dean and Nelson each won eight lap heat races.

Teen leadfoot Allen Neal emerged with his first career 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event win. He scored the win with Lee Ragsdale in close pursuit in second. It’s still a close battle for the championship heading into the finale as Ragsdale leads Neal by just three points. Watsonville visitor Abigail Kennedy was a solid third, followed by Tyler Jackson, Jennifer Rodgers, Mark White, Dakota Keldsen, Shawn DePriest, Jerry Tubbs and Deanna Stockton. Eight lap heat race wins went to Keldsen and Rodgers.

Tim Crews collected his fourth 15 lap California Sharp Mini Late Model Main Event win of the season. In doing so, he assured himself that all he needs to do this week is take a green flag to secure the championship. Crews won the race by nearly a straightaway ahead of Carson Guthrie in his season best performance in second. Raulie Rodriguez, Riley Jeppesen and Ian Shearer rounded out the finishing order, all on the lead lap. Crews also won the eight lap heat race.

The point season ends this weekend with the special Matt & Glass Cancer Fundraiser event. This race honors long time Merced Speedway supporter Matt Van Hoecke, who passed away in 2014. IMCA Modifieds will be competing along with IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stock and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.