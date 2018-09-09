Holmes Wins First Sprint Car Feature At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…September 8…Tanner Holmes won his first 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event of the season at Southern Oregon Speedway. Holmes has won several Outlaw Kart championships and finished second in Oregon Sprint Car Week Of Speed points this year. Holmes led the race from the start. A yellow flag on lap 18 gave Bailey Hibbard a shot at Holmes, but Holmes maintained his rapid pace on the restart for the impressive win. Hedge Carter finished third, followed by new champion David Hibbard and Merissa Henson.

Dave Foote won his second 20 lap Late Model Main Event of the season. Foote led from the start, leaving the battle for second. Trophy Dash and heat winner Bob Dees held second until Miles Deubert passed him low in Turn 4 on lap 12. Bob Dees pitted late, and Foote won by a straightaway ahead of Deubert, Josh Sim, John Dees and Nathan Augustine.

Eric Aos won his second 15 lap Valley Store All late Model Lites Main Event of the season. Trophy Dash and heat race winner Lee Doty led seven laps before retiring from the race during a caution period. Eric Aos had the lead from that point and led the rest of the way. Greg Arnold battled Charlie Eaton to finish second, but Eaton clinched the division championship with a third place finish. Dusty Aos finished fourth.

David Steele won his ninth 20 lap Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stock Main Event. Steele also clinched the track championship. He led all the way. A yellow flag on lap 19 wiped out a straightaway lead for Steele. However, he held off Hunter Magnan on the one lap shootout to win. Steve Goetz finished third ahead of Ashtin Hedges and Trophy Dash winner Gary Anderson.

Brandyn Wonsyld won his third 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. Wonsyld trailed Jenna Hedges for two laps before making a pass on the front stretch to take the lead. Wonsyld stretched his lead to a half-lap by the waving of the checkered flag in the non stop event. Heat winner Dylan Sauer passed Hedges for second on lap 14 and would finish there. Hedges settled for third, followed by Trophy Dash winner Dylan Irving and Bree Tritchler.

Racing returns next week with Championship Night #1. It’s the final point race for the Late Models, Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks, JOAT Labs Hornets, SODCA Dwarf Cars and Valley Store All Late Model Lites. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Hedge Carter, Tanner Holmes. Scramble (6 Laps)-Charlie Thompson. Main Event (25 Laps)-Tanner Holmes, Bailey Hibbard, Hedge Carter, David Hibbard, Merissa Henson.

Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bob Dees, Dave Foote. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bob Dees. Main Event (20 Laps)-Dave Foote, Miles Deubert, Josh Sim, John Dees, Nathan Augustine.

Bobbio’s Pizza Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-David Steele, Gary Anderson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Gary Anderson. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Steele, Hunter Magnan, Steve Goetz, Ashtin Hedges, Gary Anderson.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jenna Hedges, Dylan Sauer. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dylan Irving. Main Event (20 Laps)-Brandyn Wonsyld, Dylan Sauer, Jenna Hedges, Dylan Irving, Bree Tritchler.

Valley Store All Late Model Lites

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Lee Doty. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Lee Doty. Main Event (25 Laps)-Eric Aos, Greg Arnold, Charlie Eaton, Dusty Aos, Lee Doty.