Champions Sylvia, Machado End Petaluma Speedway Point Season With Wins

Petaluma, CA…September 22…Shayna Sylvia put the exclamation point on her championship season with her second 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event win Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Sylvia started on the outside front row and proceeded to lead all the way for the win. Half a straightaway behind her in second was Casey McClain, followed by Nick Larson, Terry Schank Jr, Scott Chapeta, Bruno Bianchi, Dennis Furia Jr, Keith Calvino, Ryan Siverling and Bob Davis. Bradley Terrell paced the 16 car field in qualifying with a lap of 14.290. Eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Bianchi, Larson and Schank.

Mitch Machado wrapped up his Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock championship season with a win in the 25 lap Main Event. All season long, Machado turned in a dominant performance with seven wins in his nine starts. Chasing him at the finish line was his closest rival, Steve Studebaker. About half a straightaway behind in third was Manny Avila, followed by Matt While, Shawn McCoy, Snazzy Duckworth and Tim O’Hara.

Young Cody Gray scored the win in the 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Sprint Main Event. This was his first win of the season, and he will finish second in the standings behind new champion David Engstrom. Gray was chased by third generation racer Kyle Mentch in second. This was the first visit to Petaluma for Mentch. Nick Robfogel finished third, followed by Justin Adiego, Jim Weiler, Kyle Grissom, Amber Fields, Rick Alonso, Victor Guerra and Engstrom. Robfogel and Engstrom were the eight lap heat race winners.

David Spindell won the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event, but the consistent Tom Brown won the championship. This was the fifth win of the season for Spindell, and Brown kept it somewhat close about a half-straightaway behind in second. Jeremy Tjensvold settled for third ahead of final lead lap finisher Sean Hale. Roy Dearing was fifth as Danny Manzoni, Trevor Rodriguez, Dominic Lopez, Sophie Shelley and Antonio Miramontez rounded out the Top 10. Spindell and Danny Manzoni were the six lap heat race winners.

With the point season over, the Adobe Cup has been split into two events next month. On October 6th, it’s a $5,000 to win PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car race. The Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks will race for $2,000 to win once again in the 2nd Annual Bob McCoy Memorial Race. On October 13th, the PitStop.USA.com Wingless Spec Sprints are back along with the General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars and the Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Sprints. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.