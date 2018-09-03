Barney Scores Wingless Sprint Car Iron Man Win At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…September 1…Lindsay Barney won the 30 lap Iron Man Wingless Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. The win paid her $1,500 and secured her third in the series point standings. Barney started on the font row, and series champion Rob Lindsey lined up in 12th starting. Lindsey steadily worked his way to the front and presented a challenge to Barney in the waning laps. However, Barney would not be denied what was the biggest win of her career. Jonathon Joregenson won a good battle with Tim Alberding for the third position. Lance Hallmark finished fifth, followed by Jake Gillman, Mike Crawford, Nathan Geister, Lawrence Van Hoof and Guy Weedman.

Barney led the 18 Sprint Cars through qualifying with a lap of 15.152. Lindsey was second quick at 15.188. Eight lap heat race wins were earned by Jeffrey Hudson, Ryan Stolz and Barney. Cooper Desbiens beat Barney in the six lap Trophy Dash to prevent a clean sweep.

Braden Fugate returned and won his fifth 30 lap Hornets Main Event. The drivers were competing for $500 to win with several finishing positions also running for an increased pay. This brought out some top drivers from other divisions. Fugate battled Eddie Farness in a close race for the victory. Leroy Rockwell and Jeff Thurman rounded out the lead lap finishing order in the 22 car race. Thurman was subbing for Hannah Robison. Pro Stock point leader Dyllan Siewell finished fifth, followed by April Warmack, Chuck Peck, Ray Marshall, Kris Parker and Gabrielle Boles. Rockwell, Peyton Reigard and Jeff Thurman were ten lap heat race winners, and Fugate won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Street Stock point leader Ken Fox enjoyed a double win peformance. Fox won his ninth 20 lap Street Stock Main Event by over a straightaway ahead of Stacy Robison, David Smith and Toby McIntyre. Fox also won a much closer battle with Mini Outlaw champion Sam Talon for that 20 lap feature triumph. Tom Siewell and Hunter Berrier rounded out the finishing order in that race. Fox won the ten lap heat races in both divisions as well as the five lap Street Stock Trophy Dash. Talon won the five lap Mini Outlaw Trophy Dash.

Two-time Sportsman Late Model champion Wayne Butler won that division’s 20 lap Main Event by a straightaway ahead of point leader Dyllan Siewell. Ten lap heat winner Braden Fugate finished third. Butler won the five lap Trophy Dash.

Next Saturday night is Sponsorship Appreciation/NASCAR Championship Night. The show will include Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Jr Stingers. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.