Vickie Smith

Vickie passed away on Monday August 6, 2018

Services will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 6673 West Chatfield Avenue, Littleton, CO 80128; Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:30 am, and reception from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm.

Burial service to follow at 2:30 pm, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 4400 W. Kenyon Avenue, Denver, CO 80236.