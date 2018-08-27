Terrell wins Johnny Soares Classic At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…August 25…Bradley Terrell scored a thrilling victory in the 50 lap Johnny Soares Classic Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. This was a point event for both the C&H Veterans Services Hunt Series and the local PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Series.

Billy Aton set the early pace ahead of Michael Faccinto. Terrell settled into third on lap eight. The lead three cars ran closely. It got a little too close for comfort in Turn 2 on lap 16 when Terrell got into the rear end of Aton in heavy traffic. Shawn Jones spun from fourth to avoid contact. Aton continued to lead Faccinto and Terrell on the restart. Working what would have been lap 36, Terrell made a move around Aton for the lead, but a four-car crash in Turn 4 brought out a yellow flag and negated the pass as there is no racing to the yellow flag.

Aton continued to lead Terrell on the restart, and the lead duo was soon in slower traffic again. Terrell kept taking looks to the inside, but he finally made an outside pass in Turn 2 on lap 47 to take the lead. Terrell led the final three laps for the hard-fought victory. Aton settled for second, followed by Faccinto. Shayna Silvia clinched the PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint championship with a fourth-place finish. Cody Spencer, Troy DeGaton, Shawn Jones, Matt Stewart, Nick Larson and Terry Shank Jr made up the remainder of the Top 10.

There were 22 competitors, and Sylvia bested the field with the quickest lap of 15.217. Jones was second quick at 15.314. Terrell, Larson and DeGaton were the eight lap heat race winners, and Aton grabbed the pole for the Main Event by holding off Larson to win the six lap Dash.

Ryan Diatte won the 25 lap Western States Dwarf Car Pro Division Main Event. Diatte led from the outset with Zach Albers and Adam Teves providing the pressure. Teves took second from Albers in Turn 2 on lap 20, but he hit a rut in Turn 4 moments later and fell back to third. During a lap 22 caution period, Teves retired. Diatte led the restart and the remaining three laps for the win. Terre Rothweiler raced past Albers for the second place finish. Ryan Winter finished fourth, followed by Danny Wagner, Scooter Gomes, Chad Matthias, Ben Wiesz, Marty Weisler and Mark Hanson. Hanson and Matt Hagerman were the eight lap heat race winners.

Scott Dahlgren won the 20 lap Western States Dwarf Car Veterans Division Main Event. Dahlgren won a close race at the end with Kevin Maraglio and Mike Reeder. Jack Haverty finished fourth, followed by Mark Biscardi, Tim Fitzpatrick, Wade Ehrlich, Glen Sciarani, Danny Marsh and Carroll Mendenhall. Haverty and Reeder were the eight lap heat race winners.

The Sportsman Division had its best showing for a Western States event this year with 14 cars, and Shawn Whitney dominated the 20 lap Main Event for the victory. Whitney won by over half a lap ahead of Mike Affonso, Adam Freitas and Garrett Brady. Sam Borland was a lap down in fifth, followed by Michael Williams, Trevor Mendenhall, Mack Aceves, Mike Reed and Kylee Johnson. Whitney and Williams were the eight lap heat race winners.

The California Hardtop Association ran a 10 lap race, and Ron Ruiz scored the victory.

There will be a special Monday race on September 3rd, featuring The Amsoil USAC/CRA Wingless Sprint Car Series. The McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modifieds and Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks will also be competing. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.