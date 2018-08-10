.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
BROOKLYN, Mich. (Aug. 10, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified seventh in the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota and will start on the inside of Row 4 for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Truex lapped the 2-mile oval in 35.746 seconds at 201.421 mph in the pole round. He finished 11th in the first round and fifth in the second.
“We needed to pick up and I tried to pick up and I screwed up,” said Truex. “I’m just frustrated. Didn’t drive it right. But we have two practice sessions tomorrow so I’m confident we’ll get the 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota where it needs to be for Sunday.”
Starting Line Up
Michigan International Speedway
Consumers Energy 400
1 – Denny Hamlin
2 – Kyle Busch
3 – Kevin Harvick
4 – Erik Jones
5 – Austin Dillon
6 – Ryan Newman
7 – Martin Truex Jr.
8 – Ryan Blaney
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Alex Bowman
11 – Aric Almirola
12 – Kurt Busch
13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14 – Paul Menard
15 – Jamie McMurray
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Kyle Larson
18 – Brad Keselowski
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – William Byron
21 – Chase Elliott
22 – Bubba Wallace
23 – Chris Buescher
24 – David Ragan
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Trevor Bayne
27 – Ty Dillon
28 – Kasey Kahne
29 – Michael McDowell
30 – Matt DiBenedetto
31 – Landon Cassill
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – BJ McLeod
34 – Gray Gaulding
35 – car #15 DNL
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
39 – Blake Jones
40 – Daniel Suarez
.f