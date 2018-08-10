.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Aug. 10, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified seventh in the No. 78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota and will start on the inside of Row 4 for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex lapped the 2-mile oval in 35.746 seconds at 201.421 mph in the pole round. He finished 11th in the first round and fifth in the second.



“We needed to pick up and I tried to pick up and I screwed up,” said Truex. “I’m just frustrated. Didn’t drive it right. But we have two practice sessions tomorrow so I’m confident we’ll get the 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota where it needs to be for Sunday.”

Starting Line Up

Michigan International Speedway

Consumers Energy 400

1 – Denny Hamlin

2 – Kyle Busch

3 – Kevin Harvick

4 – Erik Jones

5 – Austin Dillon

6 – Ryan Newman

7 – Martin Truex Jr.

8 – Ryan Blaney

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Alex Bowman

11 – Aric Almirola

12 – Kurt Busch

13 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14 – Paul Menard

15 – Jamie McMurray

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Kyle Larson

18 – Brad Keselowski

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – William Byron

21 – Chase Elliott

22 – Bubba Wallace

23 – Chris Buescher

24 – David Ragan

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Trevor Bayne

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – Kasey Kahne

29 – Michael McDowell

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Landon Cassill

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – BJ McLeod

34 – Gray Gaulding

35 – car #15 DNL

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

39 – Blake Jones

40 – Daniel Suarez

