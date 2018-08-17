Starting Line Up – Bristol

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Larson will start on the pole, Truex Jr. fights loose condition

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. fought a loose handling No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota in the first two rounds of qualifying and will start 17th for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex lapped the 0.533-mile high-banked oval in 15.271 seconds at 125.650 mph in the second round of qualifying after finishing 20th in the first. He will line up on the inside of Row 9.

“The Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota was just too loose in qualifying,” said Truex. “I felt really good after practice and had a good day running in race trim and on our qualifying run in practice. Had a lot of confidence. I don’t know, the track changed, I guess, because we were too loose there. Couldn’t use enough throttle and if you aren’t in the gas here, you aren’t going fast.”

Kyle Larson won the pole. The balance of the top-12 qualifiers were Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (D.H/FRR/pr- 8.17.18)

Starting Line Up:

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2018)

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Paul Menard

5 – William Byron

6 – Kevin Harvick

7 – Denny Hamlin

8 – Aric Almirola

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Ryan Blaney

11 – Brad Keselowski

12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Erik Jones

15 – David Ragan

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Martin Truex Jr.

18 – Austin Dillon

19 Joey Logano

20 -Jamie McMurray

21 – Daniel Suarez

22 – Alex Bowman

23 – Trevor Bayne

24 – Ryan Newman

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Kasey Kahne

27 – Bubba Wallace

28 – Chris Buescher

29 – Matt DiBenedetto

30 – Corey Lajoie

31 – Michael McDowell

32 – Ty Dillon

33 – Jesse Little

34 – JJ Yeley

35 – Ross Chastain

36 – Reed Sorenson

37 – Timmy Hill

38 – Gray Gaulding

39 – Landon Cassill

40 – Blake Jones

.f