Starting Line Up – Bristol

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Larson will start on the pole, Truex Jr. fights loose condition
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2018) – Martin Truex Jr. fought a loose handling No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota in the first two rounds of qualifying and will start 17th for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Truex lapped the 0.533-mile high-banked oval in 15.271 seconds at 125.650 mph in the second round of qualifying after finishing 20th in the first. He will line up on the inside of Row 9.
“The Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Toyota was just too loose in qualifying,” said Truex. “I felt really good after practice and had a good day running in race trim and on our qualifying run in practice. Had a lot of confidence. I don’t know, the track changed, I guess, because we were too loose there. Couldn’t use enough throttle and if you aren’t in the gas here, you aren’t going fast.”
Kyle Larson won the pole. The balance of the top-12 qualifiers were Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (D.H/FRR/pr- 8.17.18)
Starting Line Up:
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 17, 2018)
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Paul Menard
5 – William Byron
6 – Kevin Harvick
7 – Denny Hamlin
8 – Aric Almirola
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Ryan Blaney
11 – Brad Keselowski
12 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Erik Jones
15 – David Ragan
16 – Clint Bowyer
17 – Martin Truex Jr.
18 – Austin Dillon
19 Joey Logano
20 -Jamie McMurray
21 – Daniel Suarez
22 – Alex Bowman
23 – Trevor Bayne
24 – Ryan Newman
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Kasey Kahne
27 – Bubba Wallace
28 – Chris Buescher
29 – Matt DiBenedetto
30 – Corey Lajoie
31 – Michael McDowell
32 – Ty Dillon
33 – Jesse Little
34 – JJ Yeley
35 – Ross Chastain
36 – Reed Sorenson
37 – Timmy Hill
38 – Gray Gaulding
39 – Landon Cassill
40 – Blake Jones
