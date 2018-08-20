Simpson Wins, Haulot Sprint Car Champion At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…August 18…Klint Simpson scored his third PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event victory Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. With a fifth place finish, Jake Haulot wrapped up the 2018 championship. Incoming point leader Brett Rollag got caught in a three-wide battle on the back straightaway that saw his front end get run over as he flipped to end his night before one lap had been completed.

Chase Johnson led Simpson on the restart, and Colby Johnson settled into third on lap three. Chase Johnson had Simpson running closely behind him as they worked slower traffic on lap 12. Chase Johnson made contact with a slower car on the back straight away just enough to get him sideways and allow Simpson to race by for the lead. Colby Johnson also got by for second. Colby Johnson started looking to the inside of Simpson for the lead on lap 15, but when they caught slower traffic, Simpson made some good moves to put some distance between the two. A lap 22 caution flag gave Colby Johnson one more shot at Simpson, but Simpson held him off for the hard-fought victory. Chase Johnson settled for third, followed by Bradley Terrell, Jake Haulot, Lucas Ashe, John Clark, Shawn Arriaga, Roberto Kirby and William Fatu.

Simpson was the quickest of 17 drivers in qualifying with a lap of 13.081 on the 3/8 mile clay oval. Norm Johns timed in at 13.192 to be second quick. Rollag won the first of three eight lap heat races ahead of Simpson. Shawn Arriaga outran David Lindt II to win the next heat and Chase Johnson beat Jake Haulot in the final heat race.

Dave Spindell won the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for Spindell, and he gained the lead with a Turn 4 pass on Jeremy Tjensvold. From there, Spindell led the rest of the way in victory. Tjensvold settled for second, followed by point leader Tom Brown, Danny Manzoni, Simone Chrisman, Randy Miramontez, Kelly Campanile, Roberta Broze, Antonio Miramontez and Sophie Shelley. Eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Spindell and Brown.

David Engstrom maintained his point lead with his third 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body Micro Sprint Main Event win. Nick Robfogel provided the challenge from his second row starting position, but he had to settle for second behind the flying Engstrom. Brian Slubik was third, followed by George Nielson, Carroll Mendenhall, Kyle Grissom, Cody Gray, Sam Borland, Adam Johnson and Victor Guerrera. Engstrom also won his eight lap heat race as Gray and Robfogel were the other heat race winners.

Adam Teves won his first 25 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Point leader Dave Mosier had the pole and led early as Teves came from the third row to make his move on Mosier for the lead. Teves went on to win with Marty Weisler also getting by Mosier for second. Mosier settled for third, followed by Mark Hanson, Chad Matthias, Scooter Gomes, Brandon Gentry, Carroll Mendenhall, Matt Hagerman and Tommy King. Mosier, Marcus Hardina and Zach Albers captured the eight lap heat race wins.

Next week is a special night as it’s the 7th Annual Johnny Soares Classic. The race pays tribute to the long time Petaluma Speedway promoter and features a 50 lap Main Event for the Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint Series. There will also be a Western States Dwarf Car Regional event, hosted by the local Redwood Dwarf Car Association. California Hardtops will also be in action. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.