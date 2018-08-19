Robertson Uses Late Race Restart to Take Colorado Lottery Night

(08-18-2018 Dacono CO) If not for a double file restart with just 13 laps remaining in the CNS Super Late Model feature event it might have been Brighton’s Eddie Vecchiarelli sitting in winner’s circle. But instead it was Darren Robertson from Westminster taking home the trophy after getting the jump and riding out the remaining laps for the win. Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. took home the feature in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds while Kyle Clegg continued to dominate in the Elite V Twin Legend Car division.
CNS Super Late Models
The 40 lap CNS Super Late Model feature event had an ominous beginning when #82 Michael Scott made contact with pole sitter #42 Mark Neff sending Neff spinning in turns one and two. The entire field bunched up attempting to avoid the spinning Neff and several cars were collected in the ensuing crash. Bruce Yackey, Justin Simonson, Kody Vanderwal, and Darren Robertson all suffered damage in the crash but were able to continue in the race.
After the restart it was Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. in the #48 who took control of the race and maintained the lead past the halfway point. #11 Darren Robertson was the only car within striking distance of Vecchiarelli after 20 laps.
The most exciting point of the race occurred during a double file restart with just 13 laps to go. Robertson powered past Vecchiarelli on the outside to take the lead and #32 Brett Yackey bolted under Neff and #48 Cody Dempster going 3-wide down the back straight and into turn three. Amazingly all the drivers held their line and made it through the turn without incident. Exiting turn four Yackey had made the pass and was now riding in third place.
Robertson went on to take the checkered flag, his second feature win in 2018 with Vecchiarelli close behind. Brett Yackey finished a strong third place with Neff settling for 4th. Another impressive run went to #12 Bruce Yackey who took 5th after suffering major body damage in the lap one wreck and having to restart from the rear.
The Super Late Models return to action for the Famous Dave’s BBQ Special Labor Day race on September 1st.
FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson
FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson
DASH: #91 Chris Atkinson
QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli 16.413
Sunoco Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds
In one of the more entertaining races on the night the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds featured a 3 car battle for the lead. Early race leader #59 Charlie Wilson, #18 Ed Vecchiarelli, and #44s Clint Schubert rubbed wheels and bumped nerf bars for almost the entire duration of the event. After Vecchiarelli took the lead he was never able to shake Wilson who pressed for the top spot. Yet even Wilson couldn’t relax as he had his own battle on his hands with Schubert on his tail.
Try as he might Wilson could never make the inside pass on Vecchiarelli for the lead as Vecchiarelli was just too quick down the straightaways. Ed went on to take the checkered flag with Wilson and Schubert directly behind. Points leader #58 Kyle Ray was 4th and #66 John Seely finished an impressive 5th place.
The Grand American Modifieds only have one race left in 2018 and that’s Championship Night on September 29th.
FEATURE: #18 Ed Vechiarelli
FAST DASH: #44s Clint Schubert
DASH: #57B Brady Balderston
QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchierelli 17.372
Elite V Twin Legend Cars
Another Elite V Twin Legend Car feature and another win for #66 Kyle Clegg. Clegg dominated the feature race completing the sweep on the night after taking the fast dash and setting quick time. With the win Clegg extends his points lead over Danny Medina who also finished second in the race. Clegg has now won 8 Legend Car feature events at CNS in 2018.
FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg
FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg
DASH: #51 AJ Canada
QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.741
Bandoleros
FEATURE: #07 Aubrei Hilton
FAST FEATURE: #55 Greg Rayl
GROUP A DASH: #17 Cooper Lewis
GROUP B DASH: #99 Isaiah Scott
GROUP A FAST DASH: #55 Greg Rayl
GROUP B FAST DASH: #18 Jim Chello Milligan
Race Rental Modifieds
FEATURE: #4 Trent Dedic
QUICK TIME: #4 Trent Dedic 20.097
DEMOX
Lite Division: #13 Cole Birch
Heavy Division: #88 Joe Prante
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Super Late Models
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster
2. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton
3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley
4. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud
5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley
6. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker
7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne
8. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne
9. 21 Conner Snow Morrison
10. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge
11. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker
12. 22X Mark Jones Denver
13. 80 Ray Daniels Monument
14. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood
15. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock
16. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk
17. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle
Grand American Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton
2. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose
3. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan
4. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton
5. 66 John Seely Parker
6. 44 Justin Case Brighton
7. 77 Danny Liebert (R)
8. 720 Zac Maroni
9. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs
10. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne
11. 57B Brady Balderston Aurora
12. 85 Donald Cole Dacono
13. 22 Brian Weinmaster Brighton
DNS 72 Ryan Higgs (R) Lakewood
Legend Cars
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster
2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs
3. 48 Cody Dempster Parker
4. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland
5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada
6. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada
7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada
8. 16 Travis Roe Thornton
9. 96 Ryan Rudolph (R) Denver
10. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada
11. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada
12. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada
13. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock
14. 86 Travis Rudolph Denver
15. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster
16. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton
17. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster
18. 88 Paul Himler Erie
19. 28 Adam Powers(R) Silverthorne
20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater
21. 95 Jessilyn Dike(R) Westminster
22. 72 Cynthia Robb (R) Wheatridge
23. 78 Ashlyn Himler(R) Erie
24. 33 Dean Kallas Golden
Bandolero FAST
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins
2. 3 Nandini Breggin
3. 03 isaac Almaswari Lochbuie
4. 16 Cullen Lewis Aurora
5. 18 Chello Milligan
6. 10 Lilli McAfee Thornton
7. 78 Brody Moore Dillon
8. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton
9. 22 Andy Jones Littleton
Bandolero
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 07 Aubrel Hilton Brighton
2. 05 Salamon DeBauche Denver
3. 51 Hutson Milligan
4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City
5. 11 Corey Sefcovic Brighton
6. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton
7. 29 Ashlee Richard Henderson
8. 99 Isaiah Scott Cheyenne
9. 17 Cooper Lewis Aurora
Race Rental Modifieds
Pos No. Name Hometown
1. 4 Trent Dedic
2. 5 Jake Nutall
3. 12 Scott Nutall
4. 92 Shawn Bagley
5. 1 Brian Casey
6. 34 Gary Fedie
7. 11 Chad Willett
8. 18 Trixee Lykwde