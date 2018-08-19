Robertson Uses Late Race Restart to Take Colorado Lottery Night

(08-18-2018 Dacono CO) If not for a double file restart with just 13 laps remaining in the CNS Super Late Model feature event it might have been Brighton’s Eddie Vecchiarelli sitting in winner’s circle. But instead it was Darren Robertson from Westminster taking home the trophy after getting the jump and riding out the remaining laps for the win. Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. took home the feature in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds while Kyle Clegg continued to dominate in the Elite V Twin Legend Car division.

CNS Super Late Models

The 40 lap CNS Super Late Model feature event had an ominous beginning when #82 Michael Scott made contact with pole sitter #42 Mark Neff sending Neff spinning in turns one and two. The entire field bunched up attempting to avoid the spinning Neff and several cars were collected in the ensuing crash. Bruce Yackey, Justin Simonson, Kody Vanderwal, and Darren Robertson all suffered damage in the crash but were able to continue in the race.

After the restart it was Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. in the #48 who took control of the race and maintained the lead past the halfway point. #11 Darren Robertson was the only car within striking distance of Vecchiarelli after 20 laps.

The most exciting point of the race occurred during a double file restart with just 13 laps to go. Robertson powered past Vecchiarelli on the outside to take the lead and #32 Brett Yackey bolted under Neff and #48 Cody Dempster going 3-wide down the back straight and into turn three. Amazingly all the drivers held their line and made it through the turn without incident. Exiting turn four Yackey had made the pass and was now riding in third place.

Robertson went on to take the checkered flag, his second feature win in 2018 with Vecchiarelli close behind. Brett Yackey finished a strong third place with Neff settling for 4th. Another impressive run went to #12 Bruce Yackey who took 5th after suffering major body damage in the lap one wreck and having to restart from the rear.

The Super Late Models return to action for the Famous Dave’s BBQ Special Labor Day race on September 1st.

FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

DASH: #91 Chris Atkinson

QUICK TIME: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli 16.413

Sunoco Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

In one of the more entertaining races on the night the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds featured a 3 car battle for the lead. Early race leader #59 Charlie Wilson, #18 Ed Vecchiarelli, and #44s Clint Schubert rubbed wheels and bumped nerf bars for almost the entire duration of the event. After Vecchiarelli took the lead he was never able to shake Wilson who pressed for the top spot. Yet even Wilson couldn’t relax as he had his own battle on his hands with Schubert on his tail.

Try as he might Wilson could never make the inside pass on Vecchiarelli for the lead as Vecchiarelli was just too quick down the straightaways. Ed went on to take the checkered flag with Wilson and Schubert directly behind. Points leader #58 Kyle Ray was 4th and #66 John Seely finished an impressive 5th place.

The Grand American Modifieds only have one race left in 2018 and that’s Championship Night on September 29th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vechiarelli

FAST DASH: #44s Clint Schubert

DASH: #57B Brady Balderston

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchierelli 17.372

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

Another Elite V Twin Legend Car feature and another win for #66 Kyle Clegg. Clegg dominated the feature race completing the sweep on the night after taking the fast dash and setting quick time. With the win Clegg extends his points lead over Danny Medina who also finished second in the race. Clegg has now won 8 Legend Car feature events at CNS in 2018.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #51 AJ Canada

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.741

Bandoleros

FEATURE: #07 Aubrei Hilton

FAST FEATURE: #55 Greg Rayl

GROUP A DASH: #17 Cooper Lewis

GROUP B DASH: #99 Isaiah Scott

GROUP A FAST DASH: #55 Greg Rayl

GROUP B FAST DASH: #18 Jim Chello Milligan

Race Rental Modifieds

FEATURE: #4 Trent Dedic

QUICK TIME: #4 Trent Dedic 20.097

DEMOX

Lite Division: #13 Cole Birch

Heavy Division: #88 Joe Prante

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr Brighton

3. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

4. 42 Mark Neff Berthoud

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 24 Cody Dempster (R) Parker

7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

8. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

9. 21 Conner Snow Morrison

10. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

11. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

12. 22X Mark Jones Denver

13. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

14. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

15. 79 Brad Jenkins (R) Castle Rock

16. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

17. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

3. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

4. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

5. 66 John Seely Parker

6. 44 Justin Case Brighton

7. 77 Danny Liebert (R)

8. 720 Zac Maroni

9. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs

10. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

11. 57B Brady Balderston Aurora

12. 85 Donald Cole Dacono

13. 22 Brian Weinmaster Brighton

DNS 72 Ryan Higgs (R) Lakewood

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

4. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

6. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

8. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

9. 96 Ryan Rudolph (R) Denver

10. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

11. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

12. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

13. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

14. 86 Travis Rudolph Denver

15. 08 Krystal Faulkingham Westminster

16. 13 Jason Hulvey Thornton

17. 20 Kynzer Riddell Westminster

18. 88 Paul Himler Erie

19. 28 Adam Powers(R) Silverthorne

20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

21. 95 Jessilyn Dike(R) Westminster

22. 72 Cynthia Robb (R) Wheatridge

23. 78 Ashlyn Himler(R) Erie

24. 33 Dean Kallas Golden

Bandolero FAST

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 55 Greg Rayl Watkins

2. 3 Nandini Breggin

3. 03 isaac Almaswari Lochbuie

4. 16 Cullen Lewis Aurora

5. 18 Chello Milligan

6. 10 Lilli McAfee Thornton

7. 78 Brody Moore Dillon

8. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

9. 22 Andy Jones Littleton

Bandolero

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 07 Aubrel Hilton Brighton

2. 05 Salamon DeBauche Denver

3. 51 Hutson Milligan

4. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

5. 11 Corey Sefcovic Brighton

6. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

7. 29 Ashlee Richard Henderson

8. 99 Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

9. 17 Cooper Lewis Aurora

Race Rental Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 4 Trent Dedic

2. 5 Jake Nutall

3. 12 Scott Nutall

4. 92 Shawn Bagley

5. 1 Brian Casey

6. 34 Gary Fedie

7. 11 Chad Willett

8. 18 Trixee Lykwde