Point Leaders Hughes, Dean Win At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…August 25…Darrell Hughes II won his third 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. The current point leader came all the way from 11th starting to gain third on lap three. A lap later, Hughes moved by Justin Villanueva on the backstretch to gain second. After several side by side laps with leader Jarod Fast, Hughes moved by in Turn 4 on lap ten as Fast slipped off the groove. At that point, Hughes led Brian Pearce, and they ran that way for the final 15 laps. Ramie Stone finished third, followed by Jeff Streeter, Fast, Paul Stone, Villanueva, Mitch Enos, Troy Stone and Bob Williamson. Ramie Stone, Paul Stone and Pearce won the eight lap heat races.

Kelly Wilkinson won his second 25 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Wilkinson had a few side-by-side laps early on with leader Todd Burk before moving ahead on a lap six restart. Point leader Bruce “Bubba” Nelson gained second a lap later. However, Wilkinson set a good pace up front and won by a half a straightaway in front of Nelson. Jeremy Hoff finished third, followed by Mark Squadrito, Tanner Thomas, Chase Thomas, Danny Roe, Cody Parker, Burk and Nick Tucker. Nelson and Wilkinson were the eight lap heat race winners.

Point leader Kodie Dean picked up his eighth 25 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win of the season. Championship contender Shannon Nelson led the first seven laps in pursuit of her first win. A lap seven caution flag bunched the field, and Dean went by Nelson on the outside on the restart to take the lead. The lead three cars ran closely as the final 18 laps went caution free. Dean won ahead of Nelson, Austin Van Hoff, Mike Germait, Michael Shearer, John Hensley, Kristie Shearer, Kalob Shelton, Chad Ragsdale and Race Shelton. Van Hoff and Dean were the eight lap heat race winners.

Shawn DePriest won his second 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event of the season. Lee Ragsdale won an early battle with Kevin Lockerby before DePriest settled into second on lap five. DePriest made an inside move in Turn 2 on lap 18 to take the lead from Ragsdale. DePriest led the final two laps to win, followed by Ragsdale, Lockerby, Tyler Jackson, Jennifer Rodgers, Allen Neal and Chris Corder. Jackson and Corder were the eight lap heat race winners.

Mike Friesen won the 15 lap Valley Sportsman Main Event. This was the first win of the season for the two-time division champion. Friesen won a good battle with Eric Sealy, who settled for second, followed by Jeff Bristow, Jeff West, Rick Elliot and new champion Jerry Cecil. Elliott won the eight lap heat race.

The speedway will be dark for two weeks before returning on September 15th with a five division program. IMCA Modifieds will be back along with the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and California Sharp Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.