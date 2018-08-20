Martens Dominates URSS Main in Stockton

Fairview Oklahoma’s Jake Martens put in a stellar performance as he won his third URSS feature this year as he dominated the 20 lap feature in Stockton, KS.

Leading the field to the green was Arvada Colorado’s Jake Bubak with Martens starting outside of him to the green. Bubak jumped into the lead and led the first two laps until a caution flew for Darren Berry spinning down the backstretch. On the restart Martens slid Bubak in turn one taking the lead and never looked back the entire time as he stretched his lead each lap to win by 10 car lengths over Bubak. Current points leader Zach Blurton came across the finish line third, followed by Dodge City’s Jordan Knight with Colorado’s Scott Cochran, making his first appearance of the year, completing the top 5.

Arvada Colorado veteran Mark Walinder was the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger recipient charging from his 17th starting position to finish 7th.

Heat race winners Martens, Blurton and Jordan Knight

Results

A Feature

1 Jake Martens 48

2 Jake Bubak 9x

3 Zach Blurton 2j

4 Jordan Knight 10

5 Scott Cochran 16

6 Jed Werner 50

7 Mark Walinder 6

8 Brandy Jones 8j

9 Tyler Knight 11K

10 John Webster 9

11 Ken Lutters 74

12 Chad Salem 17s

13 Aaron Ploussard 33k

14 Shane Sundquist 7

15 J D Johnson 98

16 Ty Williams 911

17 Buddy Tubbs 95

18 Darren Berry 12