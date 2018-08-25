LIVE UPDATES from CNS 08-25-2018

By
Webby
-
0
613

Live auto racing updates

The final race of August at Colorado National Speedway is this Saturday night the 25th and we proudly present the Mountain States Fire Protection Showdown. You will see the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, the Galitz Transportation Late Models, The Mountain States Fire Protection Mod Coupes, The Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks, and the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the LIVE updates above click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR