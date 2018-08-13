Every point mattered as the standings were not settled until the final checkered flag was thrown at Lincoln County Raceway on Championship Night in North Platte on Saturday evening. Punching their tickets to the Winners Circle were Colton Osborn, Jamey Kennicutt, Mikey Dancer, Luke Wassom and Andrew Baumgardner on Saturday.

Biding his time before striking while the iron was hot, Colton Osborn of Cozad was able to grab the lead early on and cruise to the victory in the IMCA Modified Feature. Osborn was able to grab the lead on the fourth lap and during the waning laps, he never looked back to cruise to the convincing victory. Osborn started on the outside of the front row when the green flag was dropped. Working through traffic with patience, John Burrow Jr of Denver, Colorado was rewarded for his efforts that earned him a runner-up finish. Burrow Jr started the feature event in the fourth row. Mr. Consistency, Jay Steffens of North Platte was able to finish with a fury to earn a valued spot on the podium in third place overall. Steffens started the feature on the outside of the second row and was among the leaders throughout the spotlighted event. In earlier in the evening heat race action, Colton Osborn was the victor.

Leading the lap that mattered the most was Jamey Kennicutt in winning the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature after leading just the final lap. Kennicutt of Gothenburg was engaged in a fierce battle with the leader Zach Schultz during much of the feature only to make the pass on the final lap to claim the checkers. Kennicutt started the feature event on the inside of the fourth row. After a less than ideal start to his evening in the heat races, Zach Schultz of North Platte was able to pilot his father’s hot rod to the front on the sixth lap. Schultz was the leader from the sixth lap until the final lap. Making the drive from the rear of the field along with Schultz, was Brady Weinman of Arnold. Weinman started on the outside of the fifth row when the green flag was waved. Weinman was able to slice and dice through traffic to be among the leaders for much of the feature event and his efforts were rewarded with a third place finish.

It was a battle of attrition during the IMCA Stock Car feature, as there were four different leaders throughout the highlighted event. Being the final leader of the feature, was Mikey Dancer of North Platte, as he led the final five laps to carve out the win. Dancer went from zero to hero in the feature event, as he drove to the front from the ninth row at the onset. Staying among the leaders and out of trouble, Travis Demilt of Ogallala was able to consistently be steady throughout the feature to earn runner-up honors after passing third place finisher Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg on the final laps. Demilt started the feature on the inside of the third row, whereas Whiting started the feature on the inside of the eighth row when the green flag was waved.

It was a tale of two stories in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature event that had two different leaders that attempted to put their own spin on domination. Leading from the onset was Tanner Clough of Wallace, as he attempted to run away and hide until he got caught in lap traffic. Clough led the first 11 laps of the feature, until getting caught in lap traffic allowed eventual winner Awesome Luke Wassom of Broken Bow to take the lead. Wassom was able to set a blistering pace in the front of the field to score the victory by leading the final nine laps of the feature. Clough was able to recover from the incident, to score the runner-up accolades. Jeromy Wagner of Kensington, Kansas was able to score a third place finish after starting on the inside of the third row when the green flag flew.

Leading the final two laps after engaging in a see-saw battle was Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte to claim the checkers during the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Baumgardner battled with Darryl Cauffman during much of the second half of the feature. Cauffman of North Platte as well, was able to stay in contention for a podium finish and cross the finish line in second place overall. Finishing furiously and making a valiant charge to the podium during the final laps was Quincy Eggleston of Valentine. Eggleston started on the outside of the second row. He caught fire during the second half of the feature to rally for a third place finish.

(Unofficial Results)

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 28-John Burrow Jr; 3. XII-Jay Steffens; 4. 97m-David Murray Jr; 5. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 6. 22t-AJ Valim; 7. 93h-Klancey Honeycutt; 8. 20b-Brandon Clough; 9. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 10. 4p-Dave Pedersen.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 2. 55z-Zach Schultz; 3. 22w-Brady Weinman; 4. 3-Gary Long; 5. 20k-Cody DeWester; 6. 11p-Kris Pankonin; 7. 57-Shane Jones; 8. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 9. 88-Eric Kackmeister; 10. 34-Matt Caudillo.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 45-Mikey Dancer; 2. 5d-Travis Demilt; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 75-Dan Eller; 5. 24-Bob Chalupa; 6. 6b-David Banks; 7. 05-Jesse Taylor; 8. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 9. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 10. 11k-Kyle Clough.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 1-Tanner Clough; 3. 29-Jeromy Wagner; 4. 20b-Brady Henderson; 5. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 6. 99m-Allyn Myers; 7. 12t-Tanner Jones; 8. 51-Colt Gibbs; 9. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 10. 19m-Mark Doucette.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 2. 00d-Daryl Cauffman; 3. 7e-Quincy Eggleston; 4. 71c-Christian Destefano; 5. 84d-Kaden Dady; 6. 24u-Tom Baumgardner; 7. 74-Robert Clanton; 8. 46e-Kinzie Eggleston; 9. 6-Robert Maurello; 10. 5x-Terry Tritt.