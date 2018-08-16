Las Vegas Adds Events For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Are you thinking of attending the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs event in Las Vegas Nv. the weekend of Sept 13 – 16. This is the first year that Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will host the first race in the chase for the championship. So as in Vegas style they are rollin out the events for this race.

The festivities center around three major events: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Media Day; NASCAR Burnout Blvd Fueled by Sunoco (formerly known as Victory Lap); and a two-day Playoffs Party at Fremont Street Experience culminating in a free concert by platinum-selling recording artist Cole Swindell on 3rd Street Stage.

Also Denver driver Kody Vanderwal will be competing in the K&N race on ‘DIRT’ with NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader Christopher Bell and Vegas local NASCAR veteran Brendan Gaughan in the Star Nursery 100 K&N Pro Series West race at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 13.

for more information:Monster Energy NASCAR

