Hughes, Tucker, Van Hoff Win Ed Parker Tribute Races At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…August 18…Saturday night was the Ed Parker Tribute race celebrating the life of the popular promoter, who passed away earlier this year. There were three 51 lap Main events as Ed was 51 years old. Wins in those races were recorded by Darrell Hughes II (IMCA Modifieds), Nick Tucker (IMCA Sport Modifieds) and Austin Van Hoff (Hobby Stocks). Tyler Jackson won the Mini Stock feature. 100 competitors signed in to race in the four division program.

Point leader Darrell Hughes II scored the $1,200 win in the 51 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. Ryan Porter had a front row start and led the first 12 laps. Hughes started back in eighth and had worked his way into second by lap 10. Hughes managed to slip underneath Porter for the lead in Turn 4 of the 16th lap, and Porter spun in Turn 2 a lap later for a yellow flag. At that point, Bobby Hogge IV was running third behind Ramie Stone, but Hogge passed Stone for second on lap 22. For the final 29 laps, Hughes had to deal with the constant pressure of Hogge, who was looking for any mistake to capitalize on. However, Hughes drove a flawless race and scored perhaps his biggest ever win, followed by Hogge, Ramie Stone, State point leader Shane DeVolder, Justin Villanueva, Troy Foulger, Derek Nance, Brian Pearce, Paul Stone and Jarod Fast.

The 27 car field ran five eight lap heat races, and Nance, Porter, Foulger, Hughes and Villanueva scored the wins. Multi-time track champion Paul Stone won the 15 lap B Main ahead of Jeff McCoun and Bob Williamson.

Nick Tucker scored the $800 victory in the 51 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Tucker came from the third row to take the lead from pole-sitter Mark Squadrito. As the race wore on, 15th starter Nick Spainhoward found his way up to second. Spainhoward made his presence known, but Tucker stayed cool for the big win. Squadrito settled for third, followed by reigning champion Fred Ryland, Kevin Johnson, Kelly Wilkinson, point leader Bruce Nelson, Brent Curran, Jeremy Hoff and Philip Shelby.

The 30 car field ran five eight lap qualifying heat races with wins being scored by Tanner Thomas, Chase Thomas, Nelson, Hoff and Tucker. Ryland won the 15 lap B Main ahead of Tony Peffer and Dave Smart.

Austin Van Hoff scored the victory in the 51 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Van Hoff had the pole position and raced into the early lead ahead of point leader Kodie Dean. When a lap 19 caution flag waved, a car drove over the right side of Dean’s car, doing extensive body damage. Dean had to pit, but he returned for the restart. Van Hoff led Syd Finn and 2015 champion Kevin Joaquin on the restart. They ran in that order until Joaquin made a Turn 4 pass on Finn to gain second on lap 38. However, nobody was stopping Van Hoff from scoring the $600 victory. Joaquin settled for second, followed by Finn, Shannon Nelson, 2016 champion Michael Shearer, Robbie Loquaci, Caleb Shelton, Mike Germait, Garrett Corn and DJ Keldsen. Joaquin, Donnie Shearer, Dean and Finn won the eight lap heat races.

Tyler Jackson won his first 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Jackson had a pole position start and looked good leading most of the way as Shawn DePriest moved in to challenge from the third row. DePriest was going for his second win, but couldn’t quite make his move as he settled for second ahead of Lee Ragsdale, Kevin Lockerby, Jennifer Rodgers, Kelly Lopez, Tracy Glass, Allen Neal, Dakota Keldsen and Chris Corder. Lockerby, Keldsen and DePriest were the eight lap heat race winners.

Next weekend will be a five division program featuring the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and the Valley Sportsman division. After that, the track goes dark for two weeks before returning on September 15th.