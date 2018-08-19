Furr, Grandzuk, Elrod Win At Ocean Speedway

Watsonville, CA…August 17…Brad Furr took another step towards the championship with his win in the 30 lap Taco Bravo Sprint Car Main Event Friday night at Ocean Speedway. It was the fourth win of the season for Furr as he continues to close in on his third championship. 2016 Antioch Speedway champion Billy Aton picked up the win in the six lap Trophy Dash to grab the pole position, but it was Justin Sanders racing into the lead from the start. Sanders led Aton throughout the first half of the race, and a red flag flew on the 15th lap when Kurt Nelson rolled his car in Turn 2. Sanders continued to lead on the restart, and third row starter Furr began to make his move from fourth to challenge Sanders. Working the 27th lap as the leaders negotiated slower traffic, Furr slid underneath Sanders in the third turn and emerged out of Turn 4 with the lead. Furr led the final laps for the impressive win. Sanders settled for second, followed by Ryan Bernal, Aton, Kalib Henry, Colby Johnson, Jeremy Chisum, Koen Shaw, Jason Chisum and Gary Nelson Jr.

There were 22 Sprint Cars on hand as some drivers were looking for a final tune up before next week’s 58th running of the Johnny Key Classic. Sanders pulled out as a 16th driver and set the fastest qualifying lap of 11.646. Furr came out on the track next and was second quick at 11.664. The three eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Aton, Jarrett Soares and Ryan Bernal. Aton outran Sanders to win the six lap Trophy Dash.

We haven’t seen Igor Grandzuk much this season, but he made his third appearance on Friday night and impressed with his first 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified feature win. Grandzuk made his way from the fourth row to take the lead from Antioch Speedway point leader Trevor Clymens. Fifth row starter Anthony Giuliani made his way into second, but Grandzuk had a good enough lead by then to score the victory. Giuliani settled for second, followed by Clymens, point leader Jim DiGiovanni, Jarrod Mounce, Travis Meyerhoff, Mike Kofnovec Sr, Steven Allee, Austin Williams and State point leader Austin Manzella. Williams and Manzella won their respective eight lap heat races.

JC Elrod picked up the win in the 20 lap American Stock Main Event. This was the third win of the season for Elrod, who took the lead from Jerry Skelton. Elrod pulled away just a little bit, and Skelton managed to hold off point leader Matt Kile for the second place finish. John Farrell finished fourth, followed by Rob Gallaher, Terry Traub, DJ Keldsen, Larry Robertson and Ed Letterman. Kile and Joe Gallaher were the eight lap heat race winners. Gallaher beat John Farrell by about a straightaway, but he suffered a mechanical issue in the process to end his evening.

Shawn Jones scored an impressive win in the 20 lap South Bay Dwarf Car Main Event. The 2011 Champion started back in 11th and made his way to the front of the pack. When he got there, he had to pass point leader Gene “Punky’ Pines to get the lead. Pires managed to hold off Ryan Amlen for the second place finish in a close battle. Kyle Jones finished fourth, followed by Joe Barkett, Zach Price, Eric Weisler, Justin McKenna, Mack Aceves and Biscardi. Amlen and Kyle Jones we’re the eight lap heat winners.