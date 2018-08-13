Freitas, Sieweke, Studebaker Win Petaluma Speedway Features

Petaluma, CA…August 11…DJ Freitas scored the victory in the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Freitas becomes the sixth different winner this season. After winning his heat race, Freitas had a good battle up front with Silver Dollar Speedway star Kalib Henry for the win. It was close all the way, but Freitas prevailed at the checkered flag. Brett Rollag finished a strong third, followed by Colby Johnson, Jake Haulot, Colby Wiesz, Norm Johns, William Fatu, John Clark and Bob Davis.

Chase Majdic bested the 17 car field in qualifying with a quick lap of 13.324. Haulot was second quick at 13.415. Eight lap heat race wins were recorded by Freitas, Henry and Rollag.

Chris Sieweke recorded his first 25 lap McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modified Main Event win of the season. Sieweke gained the lead from Mitch Machado on lap 3 as Machado stalled in the second turn. Reigning champion Oreste Gonella quickly settled into second and began a race long effort to try to overtake Sieweke. However, Sieweke ran a good line and maintained his pace for a hard-fought victory. Gonella maintained his effort to repeat as champion with a strong second place finish. David Spriggs was a season-best third, followed by Joel Myers, Freddie Plourde III, Tony Bernard, Justin Yeager, Danny Potts, Michael Paul and Machado. Eight lap heat race wins went to Sieweke and Gonella.

Two-time champion Steve Studebaker stayed in the championship hunt with his second Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock Main Event win of the season. Studebaker set a blistering pace up front and won by over half a lap ahead of reigning champion Matt While. Mitch Machado had his worst finish of the season in third, followed by Austin Ohlinger, Sean Cook, Snazzy Duckworth, Shawn McCoy, Tim O’Hara and Erick Veeninga. Studebaker and Ohlinger won the six lap heat races.

Reigning champion Dave Mosier won an eventful 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Brandon Gentry led from the start through several yellow flag periods. On lap 13, Matt Hagermann made a backstretch pass on Gentry to gain the lead. Hagermann and Gentry got a little too close in the race for the lead on lap 15, and Mosier raced by Gentry for second. A lap later, Mosier made a high pass around Hagermann in Turn 2 to grab the lead. With three more late-race caution flags, time expired on lap 20. Mosier was the winner, followed by Gentry, Hagermann, Scooter Gomes, Ben Wiesz, Carol Mendenhall, Marty Wiesler, Danny Marsh, Tommy King and Trevor Mendenhall. Mosier won his eight lap heat race, and the Wiesz brothers, Ben and Josh, won the other two heats.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars, General Hydroponics Dwarf Cars, Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros and Jakes Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks all competing on the 3/8 mile clay oval. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.